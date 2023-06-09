Nick Cannon to Bring Back National Student Competition to Queens, New York

Nick Cannon Foundation Inc.

09 Jun, 2023, 08:43 ET

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc., in collaboration with Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs within public schools nationwide, will bring its 8th Annual National America's Teen Mogul (ATM) Competition to Southeast Queens, NY. Previous ATM pitch competitions have been held in New York City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Miami, and Charlotte. The ATM pitch competition, which is open to youth nationwide, is designed to expose youth ages 12 to 19 to global career and entrepreneurship opportunities available in the growing middle-skill job sectors. A recent commissioned report revealed that growing job sectors in NYC include Health Care and Information and Communication Technologies. The ATM pitch competition will encourage students to explore global opportunities across all high-demand sectors. The event will take place on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Excelsior Preparatory High School Auditorium on the Springfield Gardens Campus, 143-10 Springfield Blvd, Queens, NY 11413.

Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc. will bring its 8th Annual National America’s Teen Mogul (ATM) Competition to Southeast Queens, NY.
"I am truly inspired by the collective community support for this event and excited to bring this wonderful opportunity back to Southeast Queens," said Nick Cannon. "As a product of the public school system, I feel a sense of responsibility to give back, motivate others to give, and to replicate our national model in New York."

The annual ATM pitch competition connects business partners with students and teachers to develop a strong foundation for the economic future for the nation. Students present business ventures and products they produce and business problems they solve in collaboration with members of the local business community. Past project examples include biomedical solutions, game design apps, automotive innovations, photographic art and robotics. Industry professionals volunteer to be mentors, guest speakers, business partners and advisors for the students. The event schedule is as follows:

Monday – June 12, 2023:

  • 10:00 to 11:00 – Top student teams nationwide present business ventures to Nick Cannon and other industry judges in a Shark Tank format.
  • 11:20 to 11:30 – Check presentation and awards ceremony with Nick Cannon presenting.
  • 11:30 a.m. – Onsite press interviews.

"Wells Fargo is committed to supporting and providing opportunities for these bright young leaders," said Krissy Moore, Senior Vice President, Community Relations, Northeast Region at Wells Fargo. "We are pleased that our support will help equip these future entrepreneurs with the tools and skills they need to be successful both inside the classroom and outside in their communities. We're proud to support the Nick Cannon Foundation's America's Teen Mogul competition for the second year in a row."

Panelist/Judges include Nick Cannon, Chairman/CEO, Nick Cannon Foundation, Inc., and Founder/CEO, NCredible Entertainment; Luisa Perez, Vice President, New York Community Relations, Wells Fargo; Tom Grech, President, Queens Chamber of Commerce; Alex Guzman, Rochdale Village Supermarket Chain Owner/Entrepreneur, Former Vice President, National Supermarket Association.

In addition to the generous support of Nick Cannon, the ATM Competition is sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

