Nick Child and Natasha Willicombe Expand Secretariat's UK Presence

Mr. Child is a seasoned professional and has played a particularly active role in the global construction law industry for over 26 years. He heads up firm-wide business development and will focus on delivering the Secretariat brand around the world. With his detailed knowledge and understanding of the market and our specialist practice areas, Mr. Child puts the needs and expectations of our clients first.

Ms. Willicombe is a Business and Law graduate with more than 20 years' experience in the legal sector. She will play an essential role in business development for Secretariat by putting her detailed knowledge and understanding of our specialist practice areas into play.

﻿To view full bios, please click on the links below:

http://secretariat-intl.com/member/nick-child/

http://secretariat-intl.com/member/natasha-willicombe/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nick-child-and-natasha-willicombe-expand-secretariats-uk-presence-300647732.html

SOURCE Secretariat

