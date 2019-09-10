Nick Chubb Continues to Choose Xenith as Brand Ambassador

DETROIT, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith announced today that Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns running back, will continue on as a Xenith Brand Ambassador wearing a Xenith helmet this NFL season.

"I made the switch to Xenith when I was in high school because other helmets were falling off during games," said Chubb. "I have trusted my Xenith helmet throughout my entire career and I have never looked back – I choose Xenith year after year and look forward to continuing my relationship with the brand."

Nick Chubb is a part of Xenith's growing family of football athletes from youth to professional – including NFL ambassadors Buffalo Bills running back and 15-year NFL veteran, Frank Gore, and New England Patriots wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

"Nick's story with the Xenith helmet is so core to our mission as a performance solution brand that makes the most advanced helmet in the game. You have to trust your helmet to play at your best, and that is what Xenith helmets give athletes the confidence to do," said Ryan Sullivan, Xenith CEO. "Nick has been a member of the Xenith family for a long time and working with such a talented athlete who shares so many of our values means a lot to us."

Xenith products, including the new Xenith Shadow, can be found in all 32 NFL equipment rooms and have been worn on-field in the past seven Super Bowls. All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. With product innovation led by Grant C. Goulet, PhD, and additional research and guidance provided by Xenith's Scientific Advisory Board of independent experts, Xenith is an industry leader in protective gear that performs to an athlete's needs on the field.

The Xenith Shadow, Xenith's flagship helmet, is the most advanced helmet in the game. Designed for the athlete, and rigorously engineered and tested for the field, the Xenith Shadow is an evolution of the company's patented Adaptive Fit technology which decouples the head from the hit. Its streamlined design improves fit and protection while increasing comfort and agility.

Thoughtfully designed to provide balanced weight distribution, the Xenith Shadow feels light and responsive, allowing for quickness and speed on the field, while still ensuring a stable fit.

About Xenith:

Xenith creates top-rated football helmets, gear, and apparel designed, first and foremost, for the athlete. Their athlete-first design approach is backed by rigorous science, engineering, and innovation which transcends lab testing to address on-field needs. Xenith outfits the athlete from head to ankle in a premium suite of products designed to encourage their pursuit in playing, training, and living.

All Xenith helmets are Five-Star rated under the widely accepted Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings System and score in the "Top-Performing Group" of the NFL Helmet Laboratory Testing Performance Results. Xenith is committed to democratizing protection by making top-rated helmets, shoulder pads, and gear available at an equitable price point for anyone who wants to play football – from youth, to varsity, to the pros. Xenith's training and compression apparel give athletes the extra edge they demand to take their game to the next level.

Xenith sees football as a force for good in the community, and executes this vision with passion, purpose, and pride. For more information, please visit xenith.com.

SOURCE Xenith

Related Links

http://www.xenith.com

