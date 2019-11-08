Nick Drew Named Director, Investor Relations & Finance

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) today announced that Nick Drew has been named director of investor relations & finance.

In his new role, Drew will support NiSource Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer Randy Hulen as the company's primary points of contact for the investment community, including equity and fixed income investors. He will also help develop NiSource's balanced long-term financing plan.

"Nick brings a wealth of finance experience and a deep understanding of the utility industry to his new role," Hulen said. "He is also highly credible and responsive to help build partnerships and enhance investor communications. I'm confident that his leadership will build on our strong track record of IR success."

Drew joined NiSource in 2011 and has served in a variety of finance roles, including most recently as director, SEC reporting, consolidation & accounting research. Prior to joining NiSource, Nick spent six years in the audit practice of Deloitte & Touche LLP where he primarily served clients in the regulated utility industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The Ohio State University and earned his designation as a Certified Public Accountant in 2007.

