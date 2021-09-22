Nick Goepper Partners with Kulkea to Introduce Limited Edition Signature Product

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with freestyle skier and Olympic medalist, Nick Goepper, Kulkea is proud to announce the newest addition to their travel collection: the Nick Goepper Kayda Travel Backpack. The versatile bag will be Nick's first ever signature product and it's everything he could want.

"I personally like the durability and waterproofing," said Nick. "I can toss it on the snow, in a puddle, or pretty much anything and the contents of the bag will stay clean.''

This bag is a limited-edition version of the Käydä Travel Backpack with a whole different style and profile handpicked by Nick himself. The design offers powerful red accents and a camouflage interior with plenty of purpose designed pockets - an external helmet/jacket sling, zip-out liner for separating well-traveled footwear from clean apparel, pass-through luggage straps, and magnetic water bottle holder.

The bag also sports a Travel System which smartly separates into two units - the 40L Travel Backpack and the 5L Travel Kit, which organizes small essentials — a tablet, backup battery, book, cords, snacks, keys and pens. The Travel Kit works perfectly attached or by itself as a cross-body for quick commutes.

Nick Goepper is a two-time Olympic medalist for Team USA in the men's slopestyle event. Additionally, he has the record for the most slopestyle gold medals (four) at the X-Games. Currently, Nick is training for the Olympic qualifications in hopes of participating in his third games.

Check out the new limited edition Nick Goepper Kayda Travel Backpack and learn more about Nick here .

About Kulkea

KULKEA was founded by New Englanders with Finnish roots to solve the shortcomings of traditional outdoor gear bags. Their pioneering prototype quickly became the go-to for avid skiers. KULKEA stands for a renewed heritage of cleverly designed, premium gear bags that last for your adventure lifetime. KULKEA (cool-ke-ah) is named after the Finnish word meaning "to go" and "to travel," and its goal is to free the adventurous spirit within all of us. It can be found online at www.kulkea.com or on Instagram @kulkea.

