Nick Jonas And John Varvatos Meet & Greet Fans At Macy's Aventura In Miami, Florida

Prior to the event, the first 200 customers that purchased a JVxNJ Silver Edition fragrance (4.2oz, $94) at Macy's Aventura received special access to a meet & greet with John Varvatos and Nick Jonas on Thursday, November 14 at 6 PM (ET).

International menswear designer John Varvatos and Macy's celebrated the launch of the latest John Varvatos and Nick Jonas' fragrance, JVxNJ Silver Edition , at Macy's Aventura. An award-winning creative collaboration between renowned international menswear designer John Varvatos and musician and actor Nick Jonas, JVxNJ Silver Edition is a fresh, effervescent and exhilarating fragrance that transports you and captures the moment when you can truly let go and relax.

ABOUT NICK JONAS:

Nick Jonas is one third of the preeminent male group of this century, the Jonas Brothers, who most recently opened the floodgates for a new era of titans in pop music. They earned three consecutive number one albums and sold out shows throughout three continents. The tremendous success of the band provided a launch pad for the successful and storied solo careers of Nick and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who have kept loyal fans yearning for a reunion, until now. The band recently announced their highly anticipated return to music with a new single, "Sucker," which debuted at number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. Making history once more, the band captured #1 on the Billboard 200 with their Platinum-Certified album, Happiness Begins.

Nick has also received solo critically-acclaimed success off his self-titled album which includes the triple-platinum and #1 U.S. radio hit, "Jealous." A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote an original song titled "Home" for the movie FERDINAND, released by FOX Animation. The song was nominated for 2018 Golden Globe in the category of "Best Original Song."

As an actor, Jonas garnered unanimous critical praise for his lead role in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival favorite GOAT. He also appeared in a guest-starring role in the Fox's horror-comedy series, "Scream Queens" and starred in the gritty television show "Kingdom." Jonas can be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE, Sony's reimagining of 1995's JUMANJI. The film passed "Spider-Man" to become Sony's highest-grossing film ever at the U.S. box office. Later this year he will feature in the sequel and Roland Emmerich's "Midway." Jonas also recently completed production on Lionsgate's post-apocalyptic thriller, CHAOS WALKING, which stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and is scheduled for release in 2020.

This spring he will appear as the newest coach on the upcoming spring cycle of four-time Emmy Award-Winning hit series The Voice.

ABOUT JOHN VARVATOS:

John Varvatos, Enterprises is a global lifestyle brand launched in 2000 with a collection of tailored clothing and sportswear. John Varvatos now represents an entire men's lifestyle that includes footwear, bags, belts, eyewear, jewelry, fragrances, the John Varvatos Star USA collection and Bootleg by John Varvatos. John Varvatos encompasses a modern, rebel edge while staying true to our artisan roots. Visit us at johnvarvatos.com or join us on social media at @johnvarvatos.

