Nick Jones Appointed SVP and GM Commercial Solutions

Industry leading expert in data, analytics and AI solutions for global life sciences companies to lead the Commercial Solutions division of ConcertAI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI, the leader in oncology Real-World Data (RWD) and AI SaaS Solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced Nick Jones, D.Phil., as the SVP and General Manager of the company's Commercial Solutions division. Dr. Jones will focus on bringing new and innovative solutions which both capitalize on the latest developments in AI SaaS technology from the company's CARA AI platform and integrate multi-modal RWD into the company's solutions.

Dr. Jones has almost 30 years of experience assisting life sciences companies across the globe with solutions spanning technology, consulting, services, and analytics (both AI and traditional). His initial experience in AI was building data analysis tools for drug discovery almost 30 years ago. Prior to joining ConcertAI, Dr. Jones held a number of leadership roles at IQVIA in consulting, analytics, and technology, and has worked across Europe, Asia, and the US. His last role there was VP, Global Consulting and Analytics. Earlier in his, career Dr. Jones spent several years with both ZS Associates and PwC. He earned his bachelors, masters, and doctorate from the University of Oxford across physics, engineering, and materials science. It was there he developed a lifelong love for analytics and computational modeling.

"The need for fast, focused insights has never been greater with the growing pipelines of specialty and oncology products benefitting increasingly targeted patient populations," said Jeff Elton, PhD, CEO of ConcertAI. "Additionally, a paradigm shift has occurred over recent years as more products with more indications rapidly enter the market. In this fast moving, dynamic environment, life sciences companies have an ever-decreasing window of opportunity to capitalize on the potential of their products and are challenged by budgetary pressures created by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act initiatives and other forces. The intelligent use of the latest AI-enabled SaaS tools, combined with class-leading data, represents an opportunity to simplify workflows and efficiently bring unique, actionable insights to decision makers when and where needed."

"The ongoing revolution in technology and data has the potential to change the way life sciences companies understand and act, providing greater accuracy, speed, and efficiency than ever before," said Dr. Jones. "ConcertAI has already established themselves as a leader in AI-driven analytics and data. Their unique set of assets will enable them to be at the forefront of the transition to an AI-enabled future. I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to work alongside Jeff and the talented teams at ConcertAI. Together, we'll build on their already outstanding solutions and capabilities and help shape the future of insight generation and decision support to drive an AI revolution in the life sciences industry."

About ConcertAI

ConcertAI is the leader in Predictive and Generative AI SaaS and Real-world Data research solutions and healthcare and life sciences. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through research-ready data, CARA™ AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with over 46 leading biomedical innovators, 2000 health care providers, and medical societies. CancerLinQ® is an Initiative of ConcertAI, providing oncology providers ASCO aligned automated QOPI quality solutions and SmartLinQ analytic services. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, ConcertAI has offices in Bangalore, Frankfurt, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, Tokyo. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com.

