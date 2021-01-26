Nick Kassanis, PE, Appointed President of Sustainable Investment Group (SIG)

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Investment Group (SIG) is excited to announce the appointment of our new President, Nick Kassanis, PE.

Nick holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and received his Professional Engineer (PE) license in Mechanical Engineering specializing in HVAC Systems in 2016. In addition to his PE license, Mr. Kassanis holds the Certified Building Commissioning Professional (CBCP) and LEED Accredited Professional in Building Design and Construction (LEED AP BD+C) designations.

portrait of Nick Kassanis president of SIG

During his 11 years of industry experience, Nick has served in a variety of leadership positions developing knowledge and expertise in operations, business development and strategic growth planning. Mr. Kassanis has managed technically diverse teams, established industry-wide relationships, driven sales, and led strategic growth in key markets. He joined SIG in 2014 and has held positions of increasing responsibility including VP of Technical Services, and, most recently, Sr. VP of Business Development and Technical Services.

Throughout his time at SIG, Nick has managed and worked on over 30 million square feet of LEED certified space, over 50 LEED projects, 30+ Commissioning projects, 25+ Energy Modeling projects, 20+ Energy Audits, and over 500 ENERGY STAR Certifications across the nation. Additionally, Mr. Kassanis has established SIG's presence on the West Coast by opening offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Outside of SIG, Nick has participated in extensive volunteer work with the ASHRAE Atlanta Chapter, serving as President for the 2016/2017 term. There, he worked to promote collaboration between ASHRAE and other professional organizations (USGBC/AIA/ULI), including collaboration between regional ASHRAE chapters throughout the United States. During his years spent with the organization, Mr. Kassanis also worked with K-12 students to promote STEM education.

"SIG continues to grow as the green building movement grows. With that growth, we need key leadership internally to scale and chase opportunity. Nick exemplifies that. In the last 7+ years at SIG, Nick has worked on over 30M square feet of LEED + Technical Service projects, innovated with our VIP clients' needs, opened our California offices, and so much more." -Charlie Cichetti, LEED Fellow + WELL AP, CEO of SIG and GBES.com

As President at SIG, Nick will focus on organizational excellence, strategic growth and representing our client's sustainability, energy, and wellness goals across their portfolios. "The future of our industry is exciting as we look to find harmony between building efficiency and human health and wellness. We will continue to promote innovation and lead the effort in reducing our overall carbon footprint while emphasizing occupant health." said Mr. Kassanis.

About Sustainable Investment Group (SIG)

SIG is a full-service sustainability and energy consulting firm that provides environmentally focused solutions to design, construction, real estate, and building operations professionals to support a high level of performance, value, ethics and quality in the built environment. Beyond consulting, SIG helps grow the green building industry through education and training, highlighting the importance of academics at all levels. SIG has helped over 15,000 professionals across the U.S. prepare for their LEED exams.

