NICK KYRGIOS JOINS STACK ATHLETICS AS OWNER & CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Stack Athletics , the fast-rising brand redefining racquet-sports apparel, announced that global tennis star Nick Kyrgios is joining the company as Owner and Creative Director.

Known for his electric personality and unapologetic style, Kyrgios found a natural home at Stack. "Stack represents everything I stand for—making noise and pushing boundaries," said Kyrgios. "We're building a brand with real personality. If it doesn't make people feel something, I'm not interested."

With this new role, Kyrgios will influence design direction, capsule storytelling, athlete collaborations and the evolution of Stack's signature aesthetic across tennis, pickleball, padel, and lifestyle apparel. "Tennis has its traditions — I've never cared about fitting into them," said Kyrgios. "As Creative Director, that's the energy I'm bringing to Stack. Raw, expressive, unapologetic. This brand is for people who show up exactly as they are. No filters."

Kyrgios steps into his new creative role at a moment when he is returning to some of tennis' biggest stages. He will headline two major U.S. exhibitions: The Atlanta Cup on December 6, where he will face Wimbledon semifinalist Ben Shelton, and The Garden Cup at Madison Square Garden on December 8, where he will compete against American Olympic medalist Tommy Paul and also participate in a mixed doubles finale featuring four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and reigning women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. And to cap it all off, on December 28, Kyrgios will face Sabalenka in a high-profile Battle of the Sexes exhibition in Dubai, a modern revival of the widely remembered 1973 global event.

"Nick is a massive addition to our team, bringing a style and attitude to help drive our company forward," said Jeremy Nef, President of Stack Athletics. "He's confident, a bit rebellious and willing to break the mold - just what our industry needs. His energy and individuality align with the culture we're building."

Kyrgios' new role at Stack Athletics is effective November 20, 2025. For more information about the news, check out Stack Athletics at stackathletics.com .

About Stack Athletics:

Stack Athletics (stackathletics.com) is a racquet-sports apparel brand built for athletes who play with personality. Stack is challenging the old guard of tennis style, bringing fresh athletic and lifestyle apparel for athletes across tennis, pickleball, and padel.

