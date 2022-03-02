Nick Lucero Joins ShoppingGives as SVP of Product

CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShoppingGives, the eCommerce platform that creates purposeful and profitable relationships between brands and nonprofits, is excited to announce that Nick Lucero is joining its team to lead product development and the expansion of the platform's analytics systems. Nick has a deep background in data analytics as well as product management in both the corporate and high growth startup contexts.

"I'm proud to join ShoppingGives and further the mission of seamlessly integrating social impact into private sector business models," said Nick. "I'm also excited to expand our analytics capabilities to better inform the decision making of partners, enabling them to deepen relationships with nonprofits."

Most recently, Nick served as VP of Product Management & Advanced Analytics at GoHealth, where he led product, machine learning, revenue modeling, and strategic alignment initiatives through a period of more than 10x growth, culminating in a multi-billion dollar IPO in 2020. Before that he architected large, web-scale data systems for the South African health insurance company Discovery Limited.

"Our goal is to hire best-in-class talent to help us realize our vision and lead us into the future – Nick embodies our vision, values, and goals with the experience to make our vision a reality," said Ronny Sage, the company's Founder & CEO. "His combination of technical expertise in data analytics and experience leading product teams make him an incredible asset for our team."

ShoppingGives more than quadrupled the number of retail transactions with donations attached in 2021 and scaled its infrastructure to accommodate even larger volumes. The Giving Economy is poised for accelerating growth, and Nick will take a leading role in building out ShoppingGives' product offerings to help partnerships between the private and nonprofit sectors thrive.

