Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory

Mr. Melton has 24 years of experience in the telecommunications and related sectors, and has advised on more than $400 billion of M&A and restructuring transactions during his career. He has been a Managing Director and senior member of the technology, media and telecom team at Rothschild for more than 7 years, and previously was a Managing Director at Lazard, where he spent 13 years. He began his career as an equity research analyst focused on the telecom services industry at J.P. Morgan.

Scott L. Bok, Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased to bring Nick into our Firm to lead our North American corporate advisory effort for companies in the telecommunications and infrastructure space. We expect this to continue to be an active area for consolidation where Nick's sector knowledge and relationships will enhance our global capabilities. This move is part of a larger initiative to broaden and deepen our industry sector coverage in a number of key areas, particularly in the North American market."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

