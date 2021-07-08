Nick Moran Joins Bali-set Feature Film Kupu-Kupu

BALI, Indonesia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Moran (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) has been cast in the upcoming feature film Kupu-Kupu set in Bali and Java, Indonesia.

Together with Adel Nur of Atomik Content in Los Angeles, Atomik Film Bali presents Kupu-Kupu, a road movie that moves from the closeted expat world of Bali. It follows the story of two Eastern Javanese women as a series of events drive them back to their home town, where they are forced to confront the reasons that made them become migrant workers in the first place. The film will be 65% in Indonesian and Javanese, and 35% in English.

The film will primarily shoot in Lovina, Bali at the fall of 2021. It will see veteran actor Martin East (Titanic) make his directorial debut. UK Director Of Photography Jon Gwyther will be on board.

The privately financed film also stars Andrew Howard from the Oscar-winning films Two Distant Strangers and Tenet, as well as the 2011 hit film Limitless.

Nusa Film in Bali is set as Indonesian production service partner. Executive Producers are Gary Fell and Bo Holmgreen, founder of the charity Scholars Of Sustenance foundation. The Jakarta team consists of Abigail Tehusijarana as Associate Producer.

Nick Moran is represented by Jeff Goldberg of Jeff Goldberg Management and Andrew Howard is represented by Andy Colman at Link Entertainment and ICM.

