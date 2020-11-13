Nick Nanton Set to Direct Upcoming Feature Film on Lack of Literacy in America

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy® Award-winning Director Nick Nanton has signed on to direct a new documentary feature film from DNA Films® in partnership with the John Corcoran Foundation™ that aims to change the conversation around literacy through highlighting illiteracy, sub-literacy, and learning disabilities, including dyslexia.

Only 35% of 4th graders are proficient in reading nationally, but the John Corcoran Foundation believes that 95-100% of all students can become proficient in reading, writing, and spelling and that the brain can be changed with proper instruction.

The prevalence of illiteracy and sub-literacy in America stems from antiquated, ineffective methodologies still being used in teacher colleges leading to ineffective student instruction in schools. These foundational problems exacerbate and perpetuate student failure and highlight the fact that the Science of Reading is not driving how teachers are prepared or how kids are taught.

While reading is a simple pleasure for 35% of society, for the majority of people--both young and old-- reading, writing, and spelling is often a shame-based struggle that learners work diligently to hide from the outside world, resulting in a handicap that's invisible to society.

This documentary will feature personal stories from people who have struggled with illiteracy or sub-literacy, including John Corcoran, who is widely known as "The Teacher Who Couldn't Read."

Corcoran's story is astonishing in part because he successfully hid his inability to read for decades – graduating high school, then college, and then worked as a high school teacher – and it grew even more astonishing as he eventually revealed his shame-based secret at 48, learned to read, and has since dedicated his life to helping resolve America's illiteracy and sub-literacy epidemic.

"The term 'Learning Disability' was coined 70 years ago with good intentions, but it became a catch-all term that is outdated and limits those given that label," Corcoran says. "The label lacks scientific basis and should not define anyone's life. The majority of the population is distracted by this term and incorrectly believes that it is tied to IQ. Instead of focusing on the definition of the terms 'Learning Disability' or 'Dyslexia,' we focus on the bulls-eye: the Science of Reading, and bridging that science to instruction that teaches children and adults to read, write, and spell to their highest potential."

Through the inspiring stories of John Corcoran and others, along with interviews with educators, psychologists, and experts in the Science of Reading, this documentary will reveal the causes of why 65% of American 4th graders are not proficient in reading, how to break this cycle of failure, and the urgency to rectify this national educational emergency.

The as-yet-to-be-titled film is set to begin principal photography in early 2021. This film will also provide a roadmap for educators to show that there is a better way to instruct students how to read, one that the overwhelming majority of teachers currently are not taught in college or in district professional development.

Coming Fall of 2021, this documentary film will further help remove the stigma on those who are illiterate or sub-literate and will show viewers that there is a methodology based on science that can successfully teach almost anyone to read, write, and spell, thus opening a world of opportunities and possibilities.

www.DNAFIlms.com

Brittany Barocsi

[email protected]

SOURCE DNA Films