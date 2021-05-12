Nick Offerman Saves Father’s Day (And Every Drop of Whisky) with New, Limited-Edition Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish

This new, limited-edition 11 Year Old Lagavulin aged for four months in former Guinness Beer casks from the Open Gate Brewery in Maryland is a true father-son creation. After a job well done, it is ritual for Nick and Ric to enjoy a well-earned beverage, be it Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch or Guinness Beer. This year on Father's Day, they will uncork a bottle of Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish to toast to their mutual love of both tipples, and the arduous work required to taste and select the perfect Single Malt for the occasion. Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish is the second iteration from Nick Offerman and Lagavulin following the launch of Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years in October 2019.

"The opportunity to collaborate on this truly sublime, smoky giggle-juice renews my gratitude for the simple things in life, like a father's love, and the good manners he taught me," said Nick Offerman.

The inventive spirit of this collaboration is brought to life in the newest video in the ongoing Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series, 'Nick Offerman's Father's Day Part Five.' The adventurous tale reveals the lengths to which Nick went to create Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish for his dad. Now, Nick, Ric and Lagavulin are proud to announce their new dram of choice after a hard day's work, which they recommend enjoying neat or on ice – but always over tales of whisky.

Lagavulin and Nick Offerman's partnership began in 2014 with the introduction of the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series. Ric has appeared in various spots over the years, showcasing everything from his master woodworking skills to his insistent preference for medium-rare steaks. The entire Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/c/MyTalesofWhiskyOfficial, and the full collection of Nick and Ric's comic shorts can be found here for your Father's Day viewing pleasure.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish is a glorious adventure in 'sweet peat' through the combination of the intense peat and charred wood notes of Lagavulin with the roasted coffee, dark chocolate and sweet caramel notes from the Guinness casks. The limited-edition Single Malt has an SRP of $79.99 and will be available in the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold, as well as via ReserveBar.com, Drizly.com, and the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available.

While sharing tales this Father's Day, please enjoy a dram of Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish responsibly. More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/.

About Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman is an actor, writer and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's hit comedy series Parks & Recreation, Karl Weathers in the acclaimed FX series Fargo, the co-host and executive producer of NBC's Making It, and in the role of Forest on FX's DEVS. Offerman has penned four New York Times Bestselling books: Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, and most recently The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, written with his wife, Megan Mullally. In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand- crafted items ranging from fine furniture to canoes to ukuleles.

