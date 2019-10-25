Nick Offerman Single-Handedly* Discovers How to Make Scotch Whisky and Releases His Gift to the World (*With Help from Lagavulin)

"I have spent countless hours parsing the alchemy for a new, limited-edition whisky with Lagavulin Distillery Manager Colin Gordon. Together, we have concocted a most edifying nectar – Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years," says Offerman. "'Carrying the signature Lagavulin Islay Single Malt peatiness with sweet berry and orchard fruit notes, this Scotch Whisky is for those who adore Lagavulin's patented smoky flavor and the patience required to masterfully distill a Single Malt' is what they told me to say, but I would rather just tell you that I am giggling with delight at the notion of people enjoying this limited-edition Scotch."

To illustrate the centuries of patience and hard work required to distill this new, limited edition 11 Year Old whisky, Offerman and Lagavulin are releasing the next iteration of the My Tales of Whisky content series. The videos reveal Offerman's devotion to the whisky-making process, following his long and arduous journey through time as he plays a key role in the evolution of Scotch Whisky. From discovering the intricate distillation process and the pivotal role of Scotland's peat, to drafting the blueprints for whisky barrels and ultimately declaring Lagavulin's iconic name, the videos bring Offerman's whisky dreams to life.

Offerman's ongoing partnership with Lagavulin began in 2014 with the creation of the inaugural My Tales of Whisky content series. His affinity for Lagavulin is known worldwide, and Offerman has sipped a dram on seemingly every holiday and occasion known to man – most famously with his version of a traditional Yule Log video that has brought lovers of whisky and Offerman together for the holiday season year after year. Now, Lagavulin and Offerman are proud to share their newest video series celebrating the limited edition bottling.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years has an SRP of $74.99 and will be available in the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold until supplies last. The new offering will also be available for purchase on ReserveBar.com, where a select number of bottles will be accompanied by a complimentary gift on behalf of The Offerman Woodshop, a small collective of woodworkers based in Los Angeles founded by Nick Offerman.

However you enjoy Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Diageo – the makers of Lagavulin – and Nick Offerman remind you to enjoy your whisky responsibly. More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/.

ABOUT NICK OFFERMAN

Nick Offerman is an actor, writer and woodworker, best known as the character of Ron Swanson on NBC's hit comedy series Parks & Recreation, Karl Weathers in the acclaimed FX series Fargo, and the co-host and executive producer of NBC's Making It. He's currently touring his new comedy show, All Rise. Recent film credits include Hearts Beat Loud, Lucy In The Sky, The Founder, Bad Times At The El Royale, The Hero, The Lego Movie (1&2), White Fang, and The Little Hours. Offerman has penned four New York Times Bestselling books, Paddle Your Own Canoe, Gumption, Good Clean Fun, and most recently The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, written with his wife, Megan Mullally. In his spare time, he can be found at his woodshop in Los Angeles building hand- crafted items ranging from fine furniture to canoes to ukuleles.

