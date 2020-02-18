Nick Offerman Wants You To Get Ready For St. Patrick's Day Now - And Guinness Is Here To Help

"Look, St. Patrick's Day is easily the best of the holidays, and I will brook no argument to that assertion," said Offerman. "The charismatic folks at Guinness know a thing or two about how to celebrate my favorite day. You'll be able to see it all on Instagram, but if I had to nutshell it, I'd say gather with your family and your friends, both old and new. Eat some delicious meats, like corned beef – straight up or in a hash - wash it down with a pint of Guinness, then wash the Guinness down with some more corned beef. A glass or two of water along the way never hurt either."

Starting now, everyone over the age of 21 looking to celebrate the holiday like a pro can follow along with Offerman on Instagram at @GuinnessUS for daily reveals of tips, tricks, trivia and suggestions on everything from how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness to what foods pair best with that pint to how to give an authentic Irish toast and much, much more.

As St. Patrick's Day should bring out the best in everyone, the countdown will also cover how to give back; now through March 31st, share your Guinness 'stache using the hashtag #StacheForCharity and tag @GuinnessUS, and Guinness will donate $1 to the Guinness Gives Back Fund*.

Guinness is even helping those celebrating to dress for the occasion with the new Guinness x Carhartt collaboration. United by the spirit of hard work and master craftsmanship, this collection includes everything from tees to hoodies to hats and more. The entire line is available for a limited time now at Carhartt.com/Guinness – where fans over 21 can also enter for the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to visit the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin until March 1st**.

"The countdown to March 17th is on, and we hope that our own countdown can add a little something to the St. Patrick's Day experience," said Guinness Brand Director, Nikhil Shah. "As long as you're celebrating with a Guinness and the people you love, and having a good safe time, you can't go wrong."

Celebrations will also continue at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore. In honor of its second St. Patrick's Day since officially opening in August 2018, the home of Guinness in the U.S. will kick off weekend celebrations on March 14th and 15th with an Irish Village experience, an Irish beer tap take-over, pop-up entertainment, limited-edition merchandise, a holiday-themed food menu and more. More details are available at www.GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com.

For all the Guinness Countdown to St. Patrick's Day happenings, follow along at @GuinnessUS on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And remember, whether you're planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the pub or at home with family and friends, the only way to raise a pint is responsibly.

*Up to $100,000. Visit stacheforcharity.com full details. The Guinness Gives Back Fund is a corporate donor advised fund administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation. The Fund's mission is to support local charitable organizations.

