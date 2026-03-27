Nick Saban Presents Communities In Schools of Atlanta's Top Honor to Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Adam Chamberlain at Annual Choose Success Awards Dinner

Chamberlain Receives Anne Cox Chambers Champion for Kids Award; Roark Honored with Corporate Partner Award at Sold-Out Celebration Benefiting Metro Atlanta Students

ATLANTA, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former head college football coach Nick Saban took the stage Thursday night to present Adam Chamberlain, CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, with the Anne Cox Chambers Champion for Kids Award — the highest honor given by Communities In Schools of Atlanta (CIS of Atlanta) — at the organization's sold-out "Choose Success" Awards Dinner. Roark also received the Corporate Partner Award at the event, which drew nearly 300 of metro Atlanta's most influential leaders in business, philanthropy and civic life to support the region's largest dropout prevention organization.

Adam Chamberlain, left, Nick Saban, center, and Frank Brown, right, Communities In School Atlanta Choose Success Award Ceremonies, Communities In School Atlanta

"When we are present for our students, they are far more likely to stay in school and graduate," said Frank Brown, chief executive officer of Communities In Schools of Atlanta. "We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary support of Adam Chamberlain, Roark and every partner who believes that every student, regardless of their ZIP code, deserves a quality education and a bright future."

Chamberlain received the award in recognition of his leadership, advocacy and longstanding commitment to CIS of Atlanta's mission. Under his tenure, Mercedes-Benz USA has championed educational equity and youth empowerment across metro Atlanta. "Through Driving Your Future, Mercedes-Benz USA is dedicated to preparing students for long-term success and ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive both inside and outside the classroom," Chamberlain said.

Roark received the Corporate Partner Award for its sustained investment in expanding access to critical resources for students across metro Atlanta. "Supporting young people aligns directly with Roark's mission of Helping People and Companies Reach Their Potential," said Allison Hill, chief social impact officer at Roark. "Lasting impact is created through sustained commitment and meaningful investment."

This school year, CIS of Atlanta is serving more than 41,000 students across six metro Atlanta school districts. During the 2024-25 school year, 99% of caseload students remained in school and 97% graduated or were promoted to the next grade — outcomes powered by the organization's model of embedding dedicated support staff within school walls to address students' academic, social and emotional needs.

2026 CHOOSE SUCCESS HONOREES

ANNE COX CHAMBERS CHAMPION FOR KIDS AWARD

Adam Chamberlain, CEO, Mercedes-Benz USA

CORPORATE PARTNER AWARD

Roark

CIS OF ATLANTA STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

High School: Mya Harris, Tri-Cities High School

Mya Harris, Tri-Cities High School Middle School: Demir Williams, Bunche Middle School

Demir Williams, Bunche Middle School Elementary School: Dequan Woodard, West Clayton Elementary School

ALUMNUS OF THE YEAR

Khari Crooms

About Communities In Schools of Atlanta

Communities In Schools of Atlanta is an award-winning dropout prevention organization established in Atlanta in 1972 and part of the nation's largest dropout prevention network. The organization's mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. CIS of Atlanta currently serves more than 41,000 students across 62 schools in six metro Atlanta school districts. For more information, visit www.cisatlanta.org.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Event photo selects available at https://bit.ly/41uy7VQ

Media Contact:

Erica Faulkner

404-645-5646

[email protected]

SOURCE Communities In Schools of Atlanta