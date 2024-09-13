Nick Segal, Shaun Alan-Lee, and Jane Dorian Introduce Luxury White-Glove, Service-Oriented Real Estate Team to Los Angeles Marketplace

"Before one can say they are of service, one needs to fully embrace its consciousness, in both mindset and in action towards that selfless action of service," said Segal. "Each member of The Advisory understands and is fully committed to this service consciousness because we know it works for both our clients and our team. Our clients consistently experience a greater peace of mind and a quiet confidence that all of their needs and concerns are being met with professional and strategic acumen forged by years of experience and positive results. And from that client satisfaction, with each successful closed transaction, so too are our needs met thereafter."

The current real estate climate, shaped by the recent NAR ruling, demands a heightened level of professionalism and adept innovation. The Advisory is meeting this challenge head-on with its proprietary technology that offers interactive refinement functionality, precision valuations, and real-time "Heat Mapping" intelligence. These insights empower clients with objective data, ensuring that decisions are made with clarity and confidence rather than subjective opinion.

"Collaborating to create The Advisory with Nick Segal and Jane Dorian is not just a strategic move; it's a pledge to deliver unparalleled excellence," states Shaun Alan-Lee. "This partnership unites exceptional talent and a shared vision to revolutionize client experiences. We're not simply combining forces; we're establishing a new standard for elite real estate service. Together, we're poised to positively impact the market and deliver phenomenal results for our clientele."

Central to The Advisory's ethos is a commitment to offering refined client services beyond the four walls of a transaction. The team's exclusive offering, The Black Book Reserve, epitomizes their dedication to client care. This white-glove concierge service provides clients with access to a range of tailored solutions, from securing trusted house managers for extended absences and coordinating comprehensive packing and relocation services to on-demand, hired security. The Black Book Reserve goes beyond the traditional bounds of real estate, catering to The Advisory's discerning national and international clientele.

"There are no two other people that I respect more than Nick and Shaun. We are so aligned when it comes to core values and work ethic. It's truly a partnership made in heaven," adds Jane Dorian.

In its inaugural year, The Advisory was recognized on REAL TRENDS' "The Thousand List", ranking No. 6 in Beverly Hills and distinguishing itself among the nation's Top 1% producing teams across the nation.

The Advisory

310.935.0432

[email protected]

theadvisoryre.com

SOURCE The Advisory