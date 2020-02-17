Nick Shackelford Named Partner at Geekout Tour

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekout Tour Founder and Partner James Van Elswyk has elevated Nick Shackelford to the position of partner at Geekout.

Born in Orange County, CA, Nick Shackelford has made a huge impact in the e-commerce world in just a short 6 year period of time. After playing professional soccer for the L.A. Galaxy organization, Nick jumped into online consumer marketing and helped introduce the fidget spinner to the U.S. market. Now, co-founder of structuredsocial.com which handles umbrella ecommerce marketing for 8-figure brands. He's spent across a number of industries --from LED lights to Baby Clothes, he continues to redefine himself as a force in Facebook campaigns and PPC marketing.

"Nick is truly one of the youngest and most talented e-commerce pros in the game today," said James Van Elswyk. "I'm honored to have him as a partner and see his talent blossom into the next great teacher in our field."

Geekout Education enters its third year of bringing brands and performance marketers together sharing insights and tactics that are relevant – It's the first event that trains professionals from professionals intimately and structured. Geekout is focused on sharing real data driven secrets on how to continue to succeed on almost every platform. The speakers are practitioners from brands, agencies, creative shops talking about their respected fields of focus.

"I'm juiced up," said Nick Shackelford. "James is a tremendous mentor and so far, he's already established a strong brand for us. You can really see the community being developed and seeing relationships form with a splash of revenue growth is cool to see."

The Geekout Tour comes to Los Angeles in February of 2020, to learn more and hear awesome speakers, check out https://geekoutedu.com/

About Geekout

We are an academic society. For media buyers, Digital marketers, Brands and Agencies. If you're selling things online, you'll fit right in.

