Nick Sharma Announced as CEO to Lead Synerzip/Prime

Sudhakar Goverdhanam, Prime Technology's former CEO, said "I'm very excited to welcome Nick Sharma to our team as the new CEO. We looked for someone who has a track record of growing technology services businesses, a go-getter, an innovative thinker who can rally our global teams, and who has the experience of growing companies and dominating the market."

"We are excited to welcome Nick and look forward to his leadership and experience to take the combined company to the next level of growth while consistently delighting our clients," said Hemant Elhence, former CEO of Synerzip and now President of the combined entity.

Nick has held senior management positions in Technology/Infrastructure services at Digital (now HPE), Nortel Networks, Unisys, and Satyam Computer Services (now Tech Mahindra). He has also been CEO of CSS Corporation, Decision One, Savantis Solutions, and most recently worked as Managing Partner at Persistent Systems.

"We believe Nick is the right person to lead our next phase of growth. He has an exceptional leadership track record, deep industry expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience in driving transformation and managing technological disruption," said Aziz Virani, Board Member and Executive Advisor at Frontenac.

"I want to thank Sudhakar for his leadership and drive in getting us here and building a strong company that is well poised for rapid growth. I am excited about the potential for market leadership and growth and deeply honored to be invited to lead the company," replied Nick when asked what excited him most about the new role.

Nick has a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania and a Master's of Sciences Degree in Industrial Management from the University of Texas. He is also a graduate of Executive Management Programs at HBSP and U21, Harvard Business School, and University of California, Berkeley. He lives in the Boston area with his wife and two children. He enjoys hiking, biking, boating, and tennis, and is a big fan of all the Boston sports teams, as well as IPL.

About Prime Technology Group

Prime Technology Group is a global technology services company. The Company provides outsourced software application development solutions, managed software solutions, and enterprise content management solutions for highly regulated industries including healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Prime works with clients to develop, deliver, and then maintain and support complex technology systems that are critical to the client's core business operations. The Company's core practice areas include application development, data management, content management, and cloud services. The Company is headquartered in Wayne, PA with additional offices in Detroit, MI, St. Paul, MN, Markham, Ontario, and Hyderabad, India. Prime Technology Group is a Frontenac portfolio company. For more information, please visit www.primetgi.com .

About Synerzip

Synerzip is a leading-edge Agile software product development partner for high-growth technology companies, helping them accelerate their product roadmap in a flexible and capital-efficient manner. The Synerzip team helps its clients throughout the SAAS product life cycle, including UI/UX Design, Development, and Delivery - incorporating cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML/NLP, AR/VR, and IoT/Edge computing, along the way. As a services partner with leading cloud technology vendors, Synerzip helps its clients adopt and accelerate their cloud roadmap, with enabling expertise like Cloud Data Engineering, Microservices & Serverless Architecture, and DevOps & Containerization Practices. Synerzip is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, and Snowflake Services Partner. For more information, please visit www.synerzip.com .

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com .

Press Contact

Jill Hoersten

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Technology Group and Synerzip

Related Links

http://www.synerzip.com

