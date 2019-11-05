Nick Tasler to Deliver Keynote at KPMG's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium

Nick Tasler, an organizational psychologist and internationally acclaimed thought leader, has been helping respected organizations to create faster, nimbler and more profitable organizations for over 20 years. Tasler is the founder and CEO of Decision Pulse, the author of four best-selling books on the art and science of making decisions and a leadership columnist for the Harvard Business Review . His insights and research have led him to guest lecture at the Wharton School and have gotten him featured by the New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, NPR, NBC and other leading media outlets around the world.

Additional speakers throughout the two-day event will focus on new lease accounting, CECL and financial instruments standards. Other topics such as data and analytics, international financial reporting standards, cyber security, and internal controls will also be featured.

WHAT: KPMG LLP's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium WHEN: Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019 WHERE: MGM Grand, Las Vegas REGISTER: Visit KPMG Executive Education's Symposium website to learn more about the content and to register to attend.

About Nick Tasler

Nick Tasler is an internationally acclaimed thought leader, organizational psychologist and the #1 best-selling author of four counter-intuitive books on the art and science of making decisions and leading change. Tasler is a Leadership Columnist for the Harvard Business Review, a guest lecturer at the Wharton School and his research and his insights have been featured by The New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, NPR, BBC, NBC, CBS and other leading media outlets around the world. As CEO and founder of Decision Pulse, Nick has been inspiring thousands of teams and leaders from the shop-floor to the C-suites - to create faster, nimbler, and more profitable organizations.

About KPMG Executive Education

From basic and advanced technical accounting courses and seminars for CPE credit to in-depth conferences, KPMG Executive Education provides a range of effective continuing education learning experiences for corporate executives and their staffs in the accounting, finance and business management professions. To learn more, and find registration information for the Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium, go to www.execed.kpmg.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.



Contact: Joanne Fischetti

KPMG LLP

201.505.6265

jfischetti@kpmg.com

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

