Nick Tasler to Deliver Keynote at KPMG's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium
Nov 05, 2019, 14:38 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Number one best-selling author and CEO of Decision Pulse Nick Tasler will serve as a keynote speaker at KPMG LLP's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium on Nov. 21 to Nov. 22 in Las Vegas. The audit, tax and advisory firm's annual Symposium is one of the financial reporting industry's educational programs, offering 16 CPE credits and focusing on the existing and emerging issues for financial executives.
Nick Tasler, an organizational psychologist and internationally acclaimed thought leader, has been helping respected organizations to create faster, nimbler and more profitable organizations for over 20 years. Tasler is the founder and CEO of Decision Pulse, the author of four best-selling books on the art and science of making decisions and a leadership columnist for the Harvard Business Review. His insights and research have led him to guest lecture at the Wharton School and have gotten him featured by the New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, NPR, NBC and other leading media outlets around the world.
Additional speakers throughout the two-day event will focus on new lease accounting, CECL and financial instruments standards. Other topics such as data and analytics, international financial reporting standards, cyber security, and internal controls will also be featured.
|
WHAT:
|
KPMG LLP's 29th Annual Accounting & Financial Reporting Symposium
|
WHEN:
|
Nov. 21 – Nov. 22, 2019
|
WHERE:
|
MGM Grand, Las Vegas
|
REGISTER:
|
Visit KPMG Executive Education's Symposium website to learn more about the content and to register to attend.
About Nick Tasler
Nick Tasler is an internationally acclaimed thought leader, organizational psychologist and the #1 best-selling author of four counter-intuitive books on the art and science of making decisions and leading change. Tasler is a Leadership Columnist for the Harvard Business Review, a guest lecturer at the Wharton School and his research and his insights have been featured by The New York Times, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, NPR, BBC, NBC, CBS and other leading media outlets around the world. As CEO and founder of Decision Pulse, Nick has been inspiring thousands of teams and leaders from the shop-floor to the C-suites - to create faster, nimbler, and more profitable organizations.
About KPMG Executive Education
From basic and advanced technical accounting courses and seminars for CPE credit to in-depth conferences, KPMG Executive Education provides a range of effective continuing education learning experiences for corporate executives and their staffs in the accounting, finance and business management professions. To learn more, and find registration information for the Annual Accounting and Financial Reporting Symposium, go to www.execed.kpmg.com.
About KPMG LLP
KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.
