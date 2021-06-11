Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue.

Nick Von Portrait

At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He's equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition - what he's been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.

E-Commerce has been a strong suit for Nick, and within the last 5 years he's been a vital tool for brand owners and recording artists. On Monday (May 31, 2021) Inbox Profits announced that it would be unveiling a new technology Nick has been developing for the digital marketing space.

One of his newer ventures, Inbox Profits, has successfully helped hundreds of six to eight figure e-commerce businesses increase their revenues by 15-35%, with zero spend on advertisements. His wide range of experience working within the e-commerce space has prepared him quite well for this venture. The accounts he's servicing are earning more while spending less, all by using his unique marketing methods and tools.

Nick has many other business interests as well. He owns a full service agency with celebrity clients and brands which has effectively generated over $50 million in e-commerce sales. He is also co-founder of All Praise Records, with partners Armen Dellalian and Chet Hanks. They focus on discovering new talent. They manage, produce visuals, and curate marketing campaigns for single and album releases and more.

