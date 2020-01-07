Nick Weitekamp Appointed Executive Vice President for West USA Realty

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Weitekamp, former Director of Operations, has been named Executive Vice President for West USA Realty, Inc. at their Corporate Office in Phoenix, Arizona; this, following his outstanding operational and managerial performance as Director. Nick has proven himself highly qualified to take on the financial, leadership, member service, and board development responsibilities of his new role.

"Nick has done a great job of strengthening our company and expanding our communication with our agents. He is committed to finding new and creative ways to help our agents reach their goals. He is a strong leader and I'm confident he will help guide our company to even greater success." -Clint Fouts, CEO West USA Realty, Inc.

Nick started in the Technical Support Department with West USA 7 years ago and has had a genuine focus on ensuring West USA Realty agents, as well as the sustainability of West USA Realty, are well taken care of. His continued dedication to West USA Realty, Inc. has led him into his current and well-deserved role of Executive Vice President.

West USA Realty, Inc. is the 15th largest production brokerage in the Nation and the #1 privately-held brokerage in Arizona. Since 1986 West USA Realty, Inc. has been serving the Arizona Real Estate Industry having served over 1 million customers. Currently, West USA Realty has over 2600 licensees and provides full-service real estate in the specialties of residential resale homes, luxury homes, new construction homes, commercial properties, land, business sales and property management. The company is currently hiring real estate agents and provides a real estate tuition reimbursement program.

