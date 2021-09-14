Nick Worth Joins Piano as Inaugural Chief Client Officer

As Piano continues to scale its global operation, Worth will focus on unifying and strengthening its service delivery operations, including account management, implementation services, technical consulting and support for nearly 1,000 clients across six continents. His group's ultimate goal is to empower clients with the platform support and guidance they need to accelerate their path to success—helping them maximize the return on their investment in Piano's end-to-end software platform, optimizing programs and engaging customers.

"A hallmark of what we do at Piano is providing a great experience for our clients—not just in the software and tools that we provide, but also with the strength and expertise of our team," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano. "Nick is someone whose competence and kindness I've had the opportunity to witness up close over the last 20 years, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to Piano as a hands-on leader for our global client services operation."

Kaufman worked in lockstep with Worth at Schematic, a digital agency they sold to WPP in 2007, and that later became the platform on which WPP built POSSIBLE, a global digital network. Together, they won and nurtured account relationships with top brands including Microsoft, Dell, Disney, NBC, Mazda, Samsung, Google, Target, Orange, Sony, and the BBC. Worth then entered the SaaS world as chief marketing officer of the global marketing automation company Selligent, where he drove go-to-market strategy across Europe and the Americas.

"Piano's position as a common denominator among the world's premier brands and media companies is impressive," said Worth. "It's clear to me from Piano's rapid growth that this organization is unique, and I'm honored to be working with Trevor again and to join the effort here to accelerate our clients' paths to greater customer engagement and revenue growth."

Piano combines artificial intelligence, human ingenuity and a global network to help clients understand and influence customer behavior through one complete platform. Since the company's founding in 2015, Piano has shown tremendous gains in a $77B addressable market. The organization continues to scale rapidly and in 2021 alone has built its global client base, expanded operations into the Asia-Pacific region and acquired France-based analytics leader AT Internet.

About Piano

Piano helps organizations understand and influence customer behavior by putting the power of insights and logic into the hands of their employees. The Piano Analytics and Activation Platform measures thousands of customer data points and acquires first-party data to more deeply engage users and then serve relevant content and experiences based on their unique behaviors and profiles. Using this powerful end-to-end platform, Piano's clients have achieved more scale, engagement and revenue by expanding the lifecycle and value of every digital interaction. Piano's global customer base includes IBM, CNBC, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal, NBC Sports, Gannett, The Telegraph, the BBC, Kirin Holdings and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by Red Herring, World Economic Forum, Deloitte, Inc and the Business Intelligence Group. For more information, visit piano.io.

Piano Media Contact

Elissa Hill

814-952-1170

[email protected]

SOURCE Piano Software Inc

Related Links

http://piano.io

