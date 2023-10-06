Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Filing of Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for its Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

06 Oct, 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated August 24, 2023, the Company has filed a Technical Report titled "Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project PreFeasibility Study for the Nickel Shäw Ni-Cu-PGM Project, Yukon, Canada" ("Technical Report").

The Technical Report, with an effective date of September 20, 2023, was independently prepared by AGP Consultants Inc. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com.

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company advancing its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project ("Project"). The Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. 

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

