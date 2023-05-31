Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

News provided by

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

31 May, 2023, 18:00 ET

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023.

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling, Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach, David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre.  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada, one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Also from this source

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.