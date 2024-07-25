NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT PICTURES ANNOUNCE MARK HAMILL TO VOICE "THE FLYING DUTCHMAN" IN UPCOMING THEATRICAL FILM "THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS" DURING 25TH ANNIVERSARY PANEL AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2024

Nick and Paramount+ Drop Brand-New 25th Anniversary Extended Trailer

Exclusive Clips of Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and One-Hour Special, SpongeBob SquarePants, "Kreepaway Kamp" Revealed

BURBANK, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon brought fans down to Bikini Bottom and beyond to celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants' landmark 25th anniversary during an exclusive panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Appearing in Hall H for the first time, iconic voices Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller, kicked off the four-day Comic-Con weekend with the Best. Panel. Ever. — "Celebrating 25 Years of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants."

Moderated by Good Burger's Ed (Kel Mitchell), the panel highlights include:

A surprise live appearance by legendary actor Mark Hamill ( Star Wars ) to announce his role as "The Flying Dutchman" in Paramount Pictures' upcoming fourth theatrical film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants . Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Hamill will lend his voice as, "The Flying Dutchman," a gruff and goofy ghost-pirate who will face off against SpongeBob in his newest underwater adventure. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is slated to hit theaters Dec. 19, 2025 .



( ) to announce his role as "The Flying Dutchman" in Paramount Pictures' upcoming fourth theatrical film, . Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Hamill will lend his voice as, "The Flying Dutchman," a gruff and goofy ghost-pirate who will face off against SpongeBob in his newest underwater adventure. is slated to hit theaters . An exclusive clip reveal of the upcoming movie, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie , available August 2 on Netflix. In the clip, Sandy and SpongeBob's pursuit to save the denizens of Bikini Bottom turns into a police pursuit, as the Cheeks family (voiced by Craig Robinson , Johnny Knoxville and Grey DeLisle) takes them along for the ride on a high-speed car chase.



, available on Netflix. In the clip, Sandy and SpongeBob's pursuit to save the denizens of Bikini Bottom turns into a police pursuit, as the Cheeks family (voiced by , and Grey DeLisle) takes them along for the ride on a high-speed car chase. A first look at the one-hour special SpongeBob SquarePants , "Kreepaway Kamp," which shows fan-favorite characters going to a reunion at Kamp Koral, including SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Bubble Bass, Kevin C. Cucumber, Larry the Lobster, Mrs. Puff and more. In "Kreepaway Kamp," while at Kamp Koral for a reunion, SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one! The special is coming this fall to Nickelodeon and Paramount+.



, "Kreepaway Kamp," which shows fan-favorite characters going to a reunion at Kamp Koral, including SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Pearl, Bubble Bass, Kevin C. Cucumber, Larry the Lobster, Mrs. Puff and more. In "Kreepaway Kamp," while at Kamp Koral for a reunion, SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one! The special is coming this fall to Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Veteran voice cast Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) conducted a live table read of the beloved 1999 pilot episode SpongeBob SquarePants, "Help Wanted," where SpongeBob tries to get a job as a fry cook at The Krusty Krab restaurant.



(SpongeBob), (Patrick), (Squidward), (Mr. Krabs) conducted a live table read of the beloved 1999 pilot episode "Help Wanted," where SpongeBob tries to get a job as a fry cook at The Krusty Krab restaurant. Carolyn Lawrence ( Sandy Cheeks ) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) performed a live table read from SpongeBob SquarePants, "Single-Celled Defense," where Sandy teaches Plankton all about Karate and self-defense.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 22 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Paramount+ is the streaming home for SpongeBob fans with more Bikini Bottom content than any other streaming service.

