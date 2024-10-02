NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT'S SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION SERVES UP KRABBY PATTY-INSPIRED DISHES WITH "THE KRABBY PATTY KOLLAB," BEGINNING OCT. 8

Over 100 Interpretations of the Bikini Bottom Favorite Come to Restaurant Menus for Limited Time

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Paramount are continuing to celebrate the landmark 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants with "The Krabby Patty Kollab," a program that will bring food items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever. Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8, select restaurants, chefs and celebrities, will use their culinary talents to give fans the opportunity to sample a variety of interpretations, including dumplings, falafel, burgers, doughnuts, ice cream and more--all inspired by the most sought-after secret recipe in Bikini Bottom.

"SpongeBob SquarePants began his journey as a fry cook, flipping Krabby Patties in the pilot episode of the series 25 years ago, and the coveted patty has since remained an enduring fixture in Bikini Bottom," said Sherry Liu, SVP Studio Franchise Strategy & Operations, Nickelodeon and Paramount. "Though its formula remains a secret, SpongeBob SquarePants fans will now be able to enjoy imaginative interpretations of the legendary Krabby Patty through this unique collaboration."

The one-of-a-kind "The Krabby Patty Kollab" program brings over 100 renditions to life in over 250 local restaurants across New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto, London, and Mexico City, where guests can feast on a variety of food inspired by the famous Krabby Patty through Oct. 27. Visit https://krabbypattykollab.com/ for a list of local participating restaurants.

To bring the "The Krabby Patty Kollab" to life, Nickelodeon and Paramount teamed up with Off The Menu and The MRG Group, who have previously collaborated on creating leading experiential food-centric events and viral food-moments. Fans can get the latest updates by following @offthemenu account on Instagram.

For fans across the U.S., Canada and Guam, Wendy's® will offer their own unique "Krabby Patty Kollab" Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty® through early November.

"The Krabby Patty Kollab" comes as Nickelodeon and Paramount continue to roll out a wide-ranging slate of 25th anniversary programs for SpongeBob SquarePants, including all-new original content across the Paramount ecosystem; one-of-a-kind location-based experiences; exclusive consumer products and games, first-to-market partnerships and so much more.

Next up is the all-new one-hour anniversary special, SpongeBob SquarePants, "Kreepaway Kamp," where while at Kamp Koral for a reunion, SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one, premiering Thurs., Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the U.S., and in additional territories later in the year.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

About Off The Menu

Off The Menu launched in 2015 as a food discovery app designed to give customers exclusive access to secret menu items at many of the best restaurants across Los Angeles. As the app grew in popularity, it evolved into an experiential events company, creating viral food-centric moments driving billions of impressions, such as The Burger Showdown, Tenderfest, and Wingfest. Off The Menu partners with MRG, a leading experience, events and hospitality group, in creating, developing, and executing these programs.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

