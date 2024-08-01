NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER CELEBRATE DOG DAYS OF SUMMER WITH MONTH OF RUBBLE & CREW™ PREMIERES BEGINNING MONDAY, AUG. 5, WITH PAW PATROL™ CROSSOVER EVENT

MLB Superstar Aaron Judge Makes Rubble & Crew Debut Monday, Aug. 26

Season One of Rubble & Crew Available to Stream on Paramount+ Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4

Share it: @Nickelodeon @NickelodeonFamily @ParamountPlus #RubbleAndCrew #PAWPatrol

Click HERE for crossover event assets.

Click HERE for Aaron Judge assets.

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preschoolers will get ready to wreck and roll with Rubble and his crew, as Nickelodeon bulldozes the entire month of August with all-new episodes of Spin Master's hit PAW Patrol spinoff. Kicking off Monday, Aug. 5, the paw-some month of Rubble & Crew premieres includes: an epic PAW Patrol crossover event; a special episode featuring MLB superstar Aaron Judge; and brand-new episodes from seasons two and three, Monday through Thursday at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and 5 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel.

Crossover Event Still Aaron Judge Still

In the crossover event, "The Crew and Skye Build a Mountain Lodge," premiering Monday, Aug. 5, PAW Patrol's high-flying air rescue pup, Skye, visits Rubble and his crew from Adventure Bay when their construction project needs some aerial support. When the mischievous Speed Meister tries to beat the pups to finish the job, Skye, Rubble and the rest of the crew must jump into action to save the day.

Later in the month, former American League MVP and Captain of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge, will make a guest appearance as himself in Rubble & Crew "The Crew Builds a Ballpark," premiering Monday, Aug. 26. Judge's real-life pet dachshunds Penny and Gus are also featured in the episode, with Judge's wife, Samantha Judge, as the guest voice of Penny. The episode follows Rubble who must come up with a plan to help Judge, his favorite baseball superstar, when he can't get out of town to participate in the home run derby. Rubble and his crew must bring their can-do attitude and creative problem-solving to the field to build a stadium right in Builder Cove to host the derby.

Preschoolers and families can catch up on Rubble & Crew's pup-tastic construction builds as season one of the series launches Wednesday, Sept. 4, on Paramount+. Already the streaming home to PAW Patrol, Paramount+ currently features 229 episodes across seasons one through nine of the top-rated series, and even more in the PAW Patrol PAWsome collection.

Since launching on Nickelodeon on Aug. 12, 2013, Spin Master's PAW Patrol has consistently ranked as a top-rated preschool series and is seen in 180 territories and translated in 33 languages. The beloved property's first-ever spinoff, Rubble & Crew, debuted on Feb. 3, 2023 and follows fan-favorite character Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

SOURCE Nickelodeon