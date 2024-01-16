Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana Unveils a Wave of Epic New Renovations

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Transforms the Family-Friendly Paradise with a Snick Lounge, The Sweetery, and Exciting Expansions

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Paramount, is thrilled to announce a host of exciting new openings and renovations that are taking place at the award-winning Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Designed to create an unparalleled guest experience, the extensive transformation includes new enticing culinary experiences, updates to the resort's one-of-a-kind, immersive features, and an expansion of the family-favorite Aqua Nick® waterpark.

"These renovations are part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts' commitment to delivering exceptional stays and unforgettable memories," said Frank Maduro, President of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the global sales and marketing representative for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Future guests of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana can look forward to an extraordinary vacation with unmatched amenities and entertainment that celebrate the beloved spirit of Nickelodeon, providing playful luxury for guests of all ages."

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana's fabulous phase one will officially be unveiled in spring 2024, with the opening of two new offerings that will have kids and families enjoying a sweet wave of Nickelodeon nostalgia and gourmet treats.

New and Nostalgic

Leading the charge in this remarkable transformation is the introduction of the Snick Lounge, an upscale, 90s-inspired space located in the former Vino Vino restaurant. With a dynamic arcade game room, sports lounge, and live music venue, Snick Lounge evokes the best of 90s Nickelodeon, featuring design elements from the brand's biggest hits of the era with a contemporary twist. Guests will have the chance to fully recreate their childhood memories and also relax on the iconic Big Orange Couch!

Delicious Developments

Food and beverage enhancements have taken center stage, too. In the former Doppio space, the resort is proud to introduce The Sweetery, a haven for coffee lovers and ice cream enthusiasts alike that will feature the purr-fect photo op where guests can be embraced by the charm of Nickelodeon's lovable and iconic grumpy cat, Garfield, known for his lasagna-loving, Monday-hating antics - adding a touch of nostalgia to their culinary experience. With a delightful coffee station and irresistible ice cream options, guests can choose from soft-serve scoops, popsicles, an array of decadent toppings and cones. Visitors can also indulge in all things savory at The Sweetery with a selection of deli options and tasty cold cuts to add flavor to their dining adventure.

But it doesn't stop there! The fun has just begun and, throughout 2024, additional resort enhancements will include new thrilling features such as in-room art updates and unrivaled character-themed culinary experiences. Aqua Nick, the resort's world-famous waterpark, will include a new main entry, two pools with a slide tower, restrooms, splash games, and sun beds with large umbrellas. Also coming this year will be new additions to the resort's live entertainment offerings – bringing even more Slime and opportunities for guests to interact with some of their favorite Nickelodeon characters.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is designed to allow guests of all ages to tap into Nick's unique and irreverent humor and love of all things play all year round with signature seasonal events, including Summer of SpongeBob, Slime Break Getaway, Nick Jr. Friends Event, Food & Slime Festival, and Nickelodeon Holiday Extravaganza. Bikini Bottom enthusiasts can stay at The Pineapple Villa, a fully immersive space that is entirely inspired by SpongeBob's underwater abode.

Visitors, young and young at heart, have complimentary access to Nickelodeon™ Place, interactive character experiences, signature Sliming events, and the renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience by Karisma. With the curtain rising on these thrilling new openings and dazzling renovations, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is set to elevate the family experience to new heights as kids' dreams take center stage and adults rediscover the joy of carefree moments.

For information about the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, visit karismahotels.com/nickelodeon-hotels-resorts/punta-cana.

View images here.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," World Waterpark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

