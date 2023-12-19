NICKELODEON INTRODUCES ROCK PAPER SCISSORS, DEBUTING FEBRUARY 12, 2024

News provided by

Nickelodeon

19 Dec, 2023, 11:15 ET

All-New Animated Series Stars Ron Funches as Rock, Thomas Lennon as Paper and Carlos Alazraqui as Scissors

Exclusive Look at Original Animated Short to Air Christmas Day on Nickelodeon

Click HERE for artwork.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the age-old tradition of settling things with your best friends, the game comes to life through the shenanigans of pals Rock, Paper and Scissors in Nickelodeon's new animated series Rock Paper Scissors, premiering Monday, February 12, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. As the first short picked up for series from Nickelodeon's Intergalactic Shorts Program, new episodes will continue to air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) and internationally later in the month.

In Rock Paper Scissors, titular characters, Rock, Paper and Scissors, are a trio of best friends and roommates who lovingly compete over everything in hilarious but mostly wildly absurd ways. Throughout season one, the trio will go to extremes playing hide-and-seek around the world, running from the birthday police, defending the world from an alien invasion, going head-to-head with the Rat Bros and more.

Nickelodeon's brand-new animated comedy stars Ron Funches (Trolls, Trolls Band Together) as Rock, the member of the trio with the biggest heart and moral compass; Thomas Lennon (Zoey 102, 17 Again, Reno 911!) as Paper, the wannabe intellectual who dreams of being a famous inventor; and Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko's Modern Life, Reno 911!) as Scissors, who acts overly confident and always wants to be cool. The series also stars Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Pencil, the trio's incredibly smart neighbor down the hall and Eddie Pepitone (The Muppets, Old School) as Lou, the angry landlord, who is also a garbage can.

Ahead of the series launch, viewers can catch an exclusive look at the Rock Paper Scissors Intergalactic Short, "TV Time," during the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Monday, December 25 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon, where the trio go from fighting over what to watch on TV to being the stars of a successful Broadway musical.

Originally launched in 2019 as a short, Rock Paper Scissors was greenlit for series from Nickelodeon's Intergalactic Shorts Program. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, the original Rock Paper Scissors short and series are created, written and executive produced by Kyle Stegina (Robot Chicken) and Josh Lehrman (Robot Chicken), with Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) and Bob Boyle (The Fairly OddParents) serving as executive producers on the series. Development is overseen by Nickelodeon Animation's Kari Kim, Vice President of Animation Development and Daniel Wineman, Vice President of Original Animation Development. The series is overseen by Executive in Charge, Jason Oliveri.

For more Rock Paper Scissors, follow the trio on the Nicktoons YouTube channel. In addition to hysterical shorts and clips, full episodes are available to watch now, including "The Birthday Police" and "Paper's Big Lie."

About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

SOURCE Nickelodeon

