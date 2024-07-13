NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2024 DIVES INTO BIKINI BOTTOM TO CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Jul 13, 2024, 21:30 ET
***HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS***
Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA
** Click HERE to access interviews, clips, photos and footage from the show.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 took kids and families to Bikini Bottom in the biggest underwater party of the summer to celebrate 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants, live on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 featured: enhanced graphics, high-tech motion capture and augmented reality; fun celebrity collaborations and appearances from today's top stars; the brand's signature orange blimp award and epic slimings; and exciting surprises revealing fans' favorite TV shows, movies, music and more.
Highlights from Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 include:
- An energetic opening dance number, featuring Paul Russell performing his hit "Lil Boo Thang," alongside a montage of all the shows, movies, music and popular internet sensations throughout the year;
- A performance medley from The Kid LAROI of his chart-topping "Nights Like This," brand-new single "Girls" and smash hit "Stay," culminating in an epic sliming;
- Athlete, entrepreneur and cultural icon Serena Williams honored with the highly coveted Legend Gold Blimp Award, for her illustrious career spanning the worlds of sports, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented by Kelly Rowland;
- A halftime show moment featuring Jelly Roll, Heidi Klum and a marching band, before Jelly Roll is drenched with Slime from the straw of the giant slushy cup on stage;
- An animated Dora the Explorer dousing the audience in the mosh pit with a tropical Slime palm tree;
- A surprise sliming of Henry Golding, as he announced Post Malone as the winner of "Favorite Male Artist;"
- An exclusive teaser clip from the CG-animated film Transformers One, presented by cast members Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key;
- Underwater scuba divers revealing Jack Black as "Favorite Villain," before he gets doused in Slime, when he receives an Orange Blimp in his mailbox;
- A centerstage sliming for Reneé Rapp when she accepts her Orange Blimp for "Favorite Breakout Artist;"
- SpongeBob and Patrick chatting with a fellow dynamic duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, before their "Fan-Favorite Movie" win for Good Burger 2;
- The inaugural Nickelodeon Our World award given to 14 honorees and chosen by the Nickelodeon Our World coalition of partners, in collaboration with the Jefferson Awards, a program of Multiplying Good;
- A first-ever multicolor finale sliming, blasted from a surprise giant cake given to SpongeBob for his birthday;
- Appearances from Nickelodeon's iconic animated characters including the cast of PAW Patrol and Rock Paper Scissors, Lincoln Loud (The Loud House), Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Dora (DORA);
- Celebrity appearances from Iain Armitage, MrBeast, Benny Blanco, Kylie Cantrall, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Henry Golding, Mckenna Grace, DeAndre Hopkins, Montana Jordan, Ryan Kaji, Anna Kendrick, Post Malone, Shameik Moore, Rita Ora, Bella Poarch, Raegan Revord, Lexi Rivera, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Sandler, Walker Scobell, Hannah Stocking, Heidi Klum, Jordan & Salish Matter and more;
- And appearances by Nickelodeon talent: Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Lexi Janicek from The Really Loud House; Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin from The Thundermans; and Young Dylan from Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.
Following are the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 winners:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Got Talent
FAVORITE CARTOON
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Barbie
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Post Malone
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE SONG
"What Was I Made For?"- Billie Eilish
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"Barbie World"- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Reneé Rapp
FAVORITE ALBUM
"GUTS"- Olivia Rodrigo
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
North America: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
"Espresso"- Sabrina Carpenter
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Lexi Rivera
FAVORITE GAMER
Kai Cenat
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY
Jordan Matter/Salish Matter
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Travis Kelce
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Roblox
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will encore (ET/PT) on Sunday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon, and 9 a.m. on Nicktoons; and Monday, July 15, at 9 p.m. on TeenNick. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 14.
SOURCE Nickelodeon
Share this article