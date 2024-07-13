NICKELODEON KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS 2024 DIVES INTO BIKINI BOTTOM TO CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

***HIGHLIGHTS AND WINNERS***

Share It: @Nickelodeon @KidsChoiceAwards #KCA

** Click HERE to access interviews, clips, photos and footage from the show.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 took kids and families to Bikini Bottom in the biggest underwater party of the summer to celebrate 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants, live on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 featured: enhanced graphics, high-tech motion capture and augmented reality; fun celebrity collaborations and appearances from today's top stars; the brand's signature orange blimp award and epic slimings; and exciting surprises revealing fans' favorite TV shows, movies, music and more.

Highlights from Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 include:

An energetic opening dance number, featuring Paul Russell performing his hit " Lil Boo Thang ," alongside a montage of all the shows, movies, music and popular internet sensations throughout the year;

performing his hit " ," alongside a montage of all the shows, movies, music and popular internet sensations throughout the year; A performance medley from The Kid LAROI of his chart-topping "Nights Like This," brand-new single "Girls" and smash hit "Stay," culminating in an epic sliming;

Athlete, entrepreneur and cultural icon Serena Williams honored with the highly coveted Legend Gold Blimp Award, for her illustrious career spanning the worlds of sports, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, presented by Kelly Rowland ;

; A halftime show moment featuring Jelly Roll, Heidi Klum and a marching band, before Jelly Roll is drenched with Slime from the straw of the giant slushy cup on stage;

An animated Dora the Explorer dousing the audience in the mosh pit with a tropical Slime palm tree;

A surprise sliming of Henry Golding, as he announced Post Malone as the winner of "Favorite Male Artist;"

An exclusive teaser clip from the CG-animated film Transformers One , presented by cast members Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key ;

, presented by cast members Chris Hemsworth, and ; Underwater scuba divers revealing Jack Black as "Favorite Villain," before he gets doused in Slime, when he receives an Orange Blimp in his mailbox;

as "Favorite Villain," before he gets doused in Slime, when he receives an Orange Blimp in his mailbox; A centerstage sliming for Reneé Rapp when she accepts her Orange Blimp for "Favorite Breakout Artist;"

SpongeBob and Patrick chatting with a fellow dynamic duo, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell , before their "Fan-Favorite Movie" win for Good Burger 2 ;

and , before their "Fan-Favorite Movie" win for ; The inaugural Nickelodeon Our World award given to 14 honorees and chosen by the Nickelodeon Our World coalition of partners, in collaboration with the Jefferson Awards, a program of Multiplying Good;

A first-ever multicolor finale sliming, blasted from a surprise giant cake given to SpongeBob for his birthday;

Appearances from Nickelodeon's iconic animated characters including the cast of PAW Patrol and Rock Paper Scissors , Lincoln Loud (The Loud House) , Sandy Cheeks ( SpongeBob SquarePants ) and Dora ( DORA );

and , , ( ) and Dora ( ); Celebrity appearances from Iain Armitage, MrBeast, Benny Blanco , Kylie Cantrall , Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Henry Golding , Mckenna Grace , DeAndre Hopkins , Montana Jordan , Ryan Kaji , Anna Kendrick , Post Malone, Shameik Moore , Rita Ora , Bella Poarch , Raegan Revord , Lexi Rivera , Margot Robbie , Olivia Rodrigo , Adam Sandler , Walker Scobell , Hannah Stocking , Heidi Klum , Jordan & Salish Matter and more;

, , Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, , , , , , , Post Malone, , , , , , , , , , , , Jordan & Salish Matter and more; And appearances by Nickelodeon talent: Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno and Lexi Janicek from The Really Loud House; Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin from The Thundermans; and Young Dylan from Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.

Following are the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Barbie

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Post Malone

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE SONG

"What Was I Made For?"- Billie Eilish

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Barbie World"- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Reneé Rapp

FAVORITE ALBUM

"GUTS"- Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

North America: Taylor Swift

FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

"Espresso"- Sabrina Carpenter

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Lexi Rivera

FAVORITE GAMER

Kai Cenat

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Travis Kelce

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Roblox

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will encore (ET/PT) on Sunday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon, and 9 a.m. on Nicktoons; and Monday, July 15, at 9 p.m. on TeenNick. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, July 14.

SOURCE Nickelodeon