Nickelodeon Pop Star & Internet Sensation JoJo Siwa & Hollywood Records Artist & "The Lion King" Star JD McCrary To Headline T.J. Martell Foundation's 10th Annual LA Family Day At The Grove On October 5, 2019

Hosted by Nickelodeon "All That" star Josh Server , LA Family Day will be held from 12pm-3pm where attendees can enjoy delicious food, carnival activities, fun photo booths, participate in a live auction and watch live performances by JoJo Siwa and JD McCrary. Ticket prices range from $50-$300, including family packages and special VIP package options that include meet & greets with the headlining performers.

LA Family Day brings together families and leaders from the music, entertainment and business communities for an afternoon of celebration, fun and fundraising for the T.J. Martell Foundation's cutting-edge cancer research programs. LA Family Day is Co-chaired by David Kovach, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment, Citi and Nick Lippman, Partner, Lippman Entertainment and is made possible with support from Caruso.

For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation, LA Family Day visit www.tjmartell.org .

Stay connected with T.J. Martell Foundation at:

www.facebook.com/tjmartellfoundation

www.twitter.com/tjmartell

www.pinterest.com/tjmartellfndn

www.instagram.com/tjmartellfoundation

PRESS CONTACT

Caroline Galloway

(440) 591-3807 or caroline@m2mpr.com

SOURCE T.J. Martell Foundation

Related Links

http://www.tjmartell.org

