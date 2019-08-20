Nickelodeon Pop Star & Internet Sensation JoJo Siwa & Hollywood Records Artist & "The Lion King" Star JD McCrary To Headline T.J. Martell Foundation's 10th Annual LA Family Day At The Grove On October 5, 2019
DOUG COHN, SENIOR VP, MUSIC & TALENT AT NICKELODEON TO BE PRESENTED WITH VISIONARY AWARD
DOUG PALLADINI, GLOBAL BRAND PRESIDENT FOR VANS TO RECEIVE LEGACY AWARD
TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW
Aug 20, 2019, 10:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by Citi, the T.J. Martell Foundation will bring its popular 10th Annual LA Family Day celebration back to The Grove for its fourth consecutive year on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with special headlining guests Nickelodeon star and internet sensation JoJo Siwa and Hollywood Records recording artist, dancer and actor featured in "The Lion King" JD McCrary. The organization will also honor industry leaders Doug Cohn, Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, Nickelodeon with the LA Family Day Visionary Award, and Doug Palladini, Global Brand President, VANS with the LA Family Day Legacy Award for their industry leadership and charitable contributions. Tickets are available to the public now at www.tjmartell.org with proceeds going toward the T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Hosted by Nickelodeon "All That" star Josh Server, LA Family Day will be held from 12pm-3pm where attendees can enjoy delicious food, carnival activities, fun photo booths, participate in a live auction and watch live performances by JoJo Siwa and JD McCrary. Ticket prices range from $50-$300, including family packages and special VIP package options that include meet & greets with the headlining performers.
LA Family Day brings together families and leaders from the music, entertainment and business communities for an afternoon of celebration, fun and fundraising for the T.J. Martell Foundation's cutting-edge cancer research programs. LA Family Day is Co-chaired by David Kovach, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment, Citi and Nick Lippman, Partner, Lippman Entertainment and is made possible with support from Caruso.
For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation, LA Family Day visit www.tjmartell.org.
