NICKELODEON TO DEBUT BRAND-NEW PAW PATROL® AND DORA ELEMENTS AT THE 98th MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®

PAW Patrol's Marshall and Latina Explorer Dora Join Returning SpongeBob SquarePants Balloon and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Float in This Year's Parade

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon will kick off the holiday season in high-flying style with two brand-new elements at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on Thursday, Nov. 28. The new Parade entries will showcase popular characters from Nickelodeon's hit animated series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, and new Paramount+ original series, DORA.

PAW Patrol Balloon DORA Balloon/Float

Marshall, the heroic firefighter dalmatian pup from PAW Patrol, takes to the streets and will join this year's Parade and soar above the New York City skyline Thanksgiving morning. This lovable pup is sure to save the day and delight live spectators and viewers across the country.

Alongside Marshall, Dora, the first Latina character to ever appear in the Parade, and her friends, including Boots, Map and Backpack, will bring the wonders and fun of the rainforest to the streets of New York with DORA's Fantastical Rainforest, a vibrant, eye-catching float and balloon hybrid element.

"We're so excited to bring two of the most iconic preschool franchises, PAW Patrol and DORA, to one of the most legendary family events of the year--the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Jamie Drew, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "The brand-new Marshall balloon and DORA float, along with Nickelodeon's parade mainstays SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will come to life on the streets of New York City, spreading holiday cheer and captivating fans of all ages."

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is thrilled to welcome Marshall from PAW Patrol for his first appearance along with the return of Dora and all her friends," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "We know fans across the country and in New York City will love seeing these beloved characters join SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for an exciting and memorable Thanksgiving morning."

Marshall, and Dora and her friends, are the latest character additions to Nickelodeon's lineup of globally beloved franchises, joining the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles float in this year's nationally televised Parade.

In celebration of the 25th milestone anniversary of the animated series this year, the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon will be accompanied by a brand-new "Garriage"—an electric-powered yellow carriage drawn by Gary, SpongeBob's pet snail. Additionally, the fan-favorite pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will emerge once again from the sewers onto the streets of the Big Apple with a vibrant multilevel float inspired by the new series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, streaming now on Paramount+.

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

