NICKELODEON'S ICONIC GOOD BURGER "BURGERMOBILE" TO SERVE UP HOLIDAY CHEER AT 97th MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon's iconic "Burgermobile," from the upcoming original movie sequel to the cult classic '90s feature film, Good Burger 2, will be making its first-ever appearance at the 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 23. Weighing over 5,000 pounds, with a Burger Hood and French Fry bumper, the "Burgermobile" is the latest addition to Nickelodeon's line-up of hit properties featured in the beloved Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, joining the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, Chase from PAW Patrol and Pinkfong's globally beloved Baby Shark. Good Burger 2 will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Nov. 22, ahead of its Parade debut on Thanksgiving Day.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back in action at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® with the debut of the brand-new float based on this summer's critically lauded, animated theatrical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Pictures. Towering almost 18-feet off the ground, the vibrant multilevel float will transport fans to the Ooze-filled cityscape of the film and features the fearsome foursome taking on Superfly and the other mutants to keep the streets of New York safe once again for its citizens.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the nostalgia of Good Burger and the exciting return of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "I know our live spectators in New York City and viewers nationwide will be delighted and dazzled by Nickelodeon's iconic characters joining our Parade line-up this November."

"With the addition of the 'Burgermobile' from Good Burger 2 to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup, we are offering the best of the Nickelodeon brand for every member of the family and giving fans a taste of the nostalgia and big laughs in this November's highly anticipated sequel," said Veronica Hart, Executive Vice President, Global Franchise Planning and Consumer Products Marketing, Paramount Global. "Nickelodeon's presence at this year's beloved spectacle will also feature the brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem float, which brings to life this summer's hit, action-powered, animated film, as well as returning fan favorites SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Baby Shark."

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® will also feature the return of fan-favorite Nickelodeon properties, including: SpongeBob SquarePants, who in his 20th appearance in the parade will take to the sky with his pet snail Gary; global "swimsation" Baby Shark and his family, who will bring their own special brand of aquatic holiday cheer; and Spin Master's  PAW Patrol, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, with a Chase character balloon, who will show the citizens of New York City that "the PAW Patrol is ready for action!"

The 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Check local listings for details. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

This holiday season, Nickelodeon will offer kids and families a cornucopia of entertainment options with the release of Good Burger 2, Produced by Nickelodeon Studios and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, the highly anticipated film sequel premieres  Wednesday, Nov. 22, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S and Canada, and on Thursday, Nov. 23, on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. The film will also be available in additional Paramount+ international markets shortly after. Additionally, Nickelodeon's Baby Shark's Big Movie, the first-ever feature-length original animated movie based on Pinkfong's global preschool phenomenon, will premiere this winter on Paramount+.   Paramount+ is also the streaming home of the Turtles, with an extensive library that includes this summer's animated hit film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, as well as past series and films; plus the upcoming brand-new original series Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming in 2024 exclusively to the service.

GOOD BURGER 2 will also be amplified through campus pop-ups at prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities including: Howard University and its annual Yardfest; Morehouse College and Spelman College during their homecoming weekends (Saturday, Oct. 28); and the 50th Celebration of the Bayou Classic (Saturday, Nov. 25). Ambassadors dressed as Good Burger employees will welcome students, alumni and fans for an unforgettable visit back to campus. From custom, exclusive swag to photo opportunities, homecoming attendees will be able to reminisce about the classic '90s film while getting introduced to the new highly anticipated sequel. GOOD BURGER 2 will also have a presence at the Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade ahead of the Southern University Jaguars and Grambling State University Tigers football game in New Orleans, LA.

About Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade.     

About Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

SOURCE Nickelodeon

