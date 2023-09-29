Nickelodeon's Unstoppable SpongeBob SquarePants Expands Again with Pickup of Season 15

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon continues to grow its most popular global franchise with the season 15 pickup of number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. The announcement made today by Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, comes ahead of SpongeBob SquarePants' milestone 25th anniversary next year. SpongeBob SquarePants is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.

In season 15 (26 episodes) of SpongeBob SquarePants, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures. The pickup marks 345 total episodes of the series since its July 1999 launch and counting.

All-new episodes continue to debut on Nickelodeon and feature the characters embarking on a range of situations, including SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties, Plankton learning self-defense from Sandy, Mr. Krabs stepping into the gym and more. Fans can also check out seasons 1 – 12 on Paramount+, the home for SpongeBob SquarePants Universe content.

SpongeBob SquarePants voice cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are executive producers of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. Production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Animation for Big Kids, Nickelodeon, and Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.

The greenlight is part of Nickelodeon's strategy to be the home of the biggest franchises kids and families love, and it expands its growing portfolio of influential properties that already includes SpongeBob SquarePantsPAW PatrolTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Dora, along with The Smurfs partnership and Transformers and Monster High co-productions.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount Global history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif.  The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

