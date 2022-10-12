Nickels Announces $4.0 Million Seed Financing Round

In the age of digital banking, more consumers expect their financial institutions to support their financial health, but feel that few are meeting those expectations. "We see an opportunity for innovative financial institutions to stand out from their competition by applying technology to support their consumers' financial health. We're excited by Nickels' opportunity to help community banks and credit unions continue to play an important role in people's financial lives," said Thad Langford, Managing Partner at Flyover Capital.

"We strive to help people achieve their financial goals by supporting promising fintech companies in the financial wellness space through strategic investments and partnerships. Nickels' mission closely aligns with our goals at Reseda, and we're very excited about their initiative to help credit unions support members' credit card health," said Ben Maxim, CTO at Reseda Group.

"The US credit card market is incredibly consolidated with just 15 major banks controlling over 90% of the $850 billion+ card market. Our solution helps the other 10,500+ banks and credit unions support their consumers with whatever credit cards they're using. This improves an important aspect of their consumers' financial health and creates opportunities for our banking clients to refinance their consumers ' credit card debt, which is a win-win for the bank and their consumers," said Founder and CEO Joseph Gracia.

Nickels' financial wellness solution empowers banks and credit unions to help their consumers overcome credit card debt and build positive habits. It begins with an analysis of anonymized checking account data to identify refinance opportunities within the institutions' existing consumer base, alongside a marketing toolkit that helps them connect with those consumers to refinance their third-party debt. Institutions then roll out Credit Card Coach, a white-label web application where consumers link in their third-party credit cards to receive personalized advice about managing payments, controlling spending, and improving credit scores. This third-party card data is fed back to the institution to continually identify consumers who would benefit from refinancing their third-party credit card debt into the institutions' own loan products.

SOURCE Nickels