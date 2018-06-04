Nicki Minaj And Post Malone Headline 2018 "MADE IN AMERICA" Festival

A primary goal of MADE IN AMERICA is to have a positive impact on the communities involved. Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated $31.9 million in economic impact for the city. This year, the festival, produced by Roc Nation, will continue to benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as well as United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Citi, and Puma's commitments to the arts, as well as the community, make each a perfect fit with MADE IN AMERICA. The festival not only honors artists and music lovers, but it also benefits organizations that are vital to accomplishing much needed positive work.

Who:

Headliners Nicki Minaj and Post Malone are joined by Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Jessie Reyez, Louis The Child, Tchami, Lil B, Gunna, Snakehips, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, SAINt JHN, Jay Park, Saweetie, A$AP Twelvyy, Cashemere Cat, Jai Wolf, TOKiMONSTA, Preme, White Reaper, Clairo, Show Me The Body, Code Orange, Turnstile, Saba, Anna Lunoe, Driver Era, Bloodpop, Injury Reserve, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Davido, Shoreline Mafia, Elohim, Lost Kings, Forth Wanderers, Kweku Collins, Odie, Maxo Kream, Armani White, Amara La Negra, Buzzy Lee, Mir Fontane, Trouble, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla Yaweh, City Morgue, Louis Futon, Lophiile, Wicca Phase Spring Eternal, Orion Sun and Zahsosaa.

When:

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Where:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA and for those unable to attend, global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL, will livestream the festival on TIDAL.com

Ticket Purchase:

Continuing its commitment to bringing fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special presale beginning on Monday, June 4th at 2:00pm ET. Members can find details for purchasing tickets via their TIDAL account. Those who sign up for TIDAL to access presale will receive a six-month trial.

This year, TIDAL members attending the festival will have access to a wide array of exclusive benefits including: fast track entrance, TIDAL lounge access with air conditioning, seating and complimentary phone charging, artist meet and greets, ticket upgrades, limited-edition merchandise and premium views of the main stage on the TIDAL VIP riser.

Citi is the official presale credit card of MADE IN AMERICA. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 5 at 10am ET until Thursday, June 7 at 10pm ET through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets are available to the general public beginning Friday, June 8 at 10:00 am ET at LiveNation.com.

Make the weekend unforgettable with VIP passes that include access to VIP viewing areas, an air conditioned VIP Lounge, VIP restrooms, exclusive merchandise & more. Details here: https://livemu.sc/MIA-VIP

ONGOING FESTIVAL INFORMATION:

For the latest on the "MADE IN AMERICA" Festival, United Way Of Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, ACLU Of Pennsylvania and new partners please be sure to visit: www.madeinamericafest.com or download the MADE IN AMERICA app.

