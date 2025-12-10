Nicklaus Children's and the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Celebrate Grand Opening of Miami's Seacrest Studios

Located in the lobby of the hospital's Advanced Pediatric Care Pavilion, Seacrest Studios in Miami, the first bilingual studio in the network, will serve as a hub of fun, learning, and self-expression for patients of all ages. Through interactive programming, music, games, and interviews with special guests, the studio aims to bring a sense of normalcy and joy to children undergoing medical care.

"It is an honor to welcome South Florida and Nicklaus Children's to the Seacrest Studios family as our 14th location nationwide," said Ryan Seacrest, Founder and Chairman, Ryan Seacrest Foundation. "With this new bilingual studio, we are proud to make our programming accessible and enjoyable to even more children and their families. We are energized by this partnership with Nicklaus Children's and can't wait to support them as they introduce patients and their families to the wonders of media."

Seacrest Studios at Nicklaus Children's marks the 14th location nationwide. It is the only studio that will curate content in Spanish to offer other hospitals in the Seacrest Studio network, continuing Ryan Seacrest Foundation's mission to build broadcast media centers within pediatric hospitals across the country.

Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System, shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership. "We are honored to collaborate with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to launch the very first bilingual Seacrest Studios here at Nicklaus Children's Hospital," said Love. "Our two organizations share similar missions of inspiring hope, promoting health, and delivering joy to children and families when they need it most. Together, we're offering children an outlet that provides them with a space to create joy and use their imagination while reminding them that even through the toughest times, their voices matter, their stories are worth sharing, and their futures are bright."

During the opening day celebration, patients participated in the first-ever Seacrest Studios broadcast from Nicklaus Children's, joining Ryan Seacrest and celebrity guests on-air for inspiring conversations. Families, hospital staff, and volunteers gathered to watch the inaugural broadcast, marking a day filled with laughter, connection, and community.

The addition of Seacrest Studios reinforces Nicklaus Children's commitment to providing holistic, family-centered care that nurtures both the physical and emotional well-being of its patients. In addition, Seacrest Studios at Nicklaus Children's will be the first bilingual studio in the network to offer content in Spanish for its partners.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives. RSF's first initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Memphis, Orange County, Orlando Queens (NY), Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org

About Nicklaus Children's, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

For 75 years, Nicklaus Children's has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children serving close to 70 percent of children in the Miami metropolitan community. In addition, Nicklaus Children's offers care within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center's De George Pediatric Unit and select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units. The hospital and its network of nearly 35 outpatient care locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin, and Palm Beach counties. These outpatient locations include an array of urgent care, pediatric primary care, and subspecialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Neuroscience Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The 325-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with over 40 specialties, and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information visit www.nicklauschildrens.org .

