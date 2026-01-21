Nicklaus Children's Announces New Board Chair Appointments Across Health System, Hospital, Foundation

Jaret L. Davis, Esq., has been named chair of the Nicklaus Children's Health System Board, the governing body that oversees the strategic direction of the region's only health care system exclusively dedicated to children and the parent organization of all Nicklaus Children's entities. Davis is a senior vice president of Greenberg Traurig P.A. and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Miami office, where he focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, capital-raising transactions, and large financings. He is also a member of the firm's global Executive Committee.

A Miami native and long-standing community leader who has served in various community organizations, Davis brings extensive experience in corporate governance, technology, and economic development. He has been dedicated to the Nicklaus Children's mission for more than 15 years, previously as chair of the hospital board, chair of the system's physician group, vice chair of the System, and in leadership roles on various board committees. Through these roles, Davis has helped guide the health system through extensive growth over the past five years. He and fellow board members have provided governing oversight of key strategic initiatives, including the construction of the Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, which opened in 2024; the expansion of pediatric services at Jupiter Medical Center, Baptist Health South Florida, and Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH); the academic partnership with Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine; as well as the soon-to-open Nicklaus Children's Hospital locations at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs.

"Jaret has always served as a guiding light for our health system," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "His passion for our mission to ensure no child in South Florida will need to leave home for the best pediatric care is part of his dedication and commitment to our community. Jaret never hesitates to share his time, talent, and treasures to benefit the kids we serve. All of us at Nicklaus Children's are grateful to Jaret for accepting the call to serve as system board chair."

Amy Rosenbaum Charley, Esq., will serve as chair of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Board. Charley is executive vice president and chief legal officer at Insightec, a global medical technology company, where she leads governance, legal, compliance, corporate transactions, and corporate policy efforts. An advocate for pediatric health and child-focused community initiatives, she has served in multiple leadership capacities within the organization and will guide hospital operations and quality initiatives to support the best outcomes for patients and families. Charley has been a member of the Nicklaus Children's family for decades, serving on the Family Advisory Council since 2001 and the board since 2019. During her tenure, she has led key board committees, including efforts to elevate standards through vital workgroups such as the Compliance & Audit Committee.

Joseph Nader has been appointed chair of the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation Board, following his most recent role as chair of the health system board. Nader is managing director and head of Wealth Management for City National Bank in Miami, where he is responsible for the bank's trust, advisory, and asset management divisions. The foundation board leads philanthropic efforts to advance innovation, patient experience, and major initiatives across the health system. A long-time supporter of Nicklaus Children's, Nader has played an instrumental role in several fundraising and strategic advancement programs and most recently helped guide the system through rapid expansion of services, bringing Nicklaus Children's world-class care to more communities across the region.

"We are honored to welcome these distinguished leaders into their new roles, and we are deeply grateful to their predecessors for their leadership and guidance over the years," Love added. "Their commitment to children's health, combined with their professional expertise, will help drive our mission forward as we continue to deliver compassionate care to families across South Florida and beyond."

The newly appointed chairs succeed outgoing chairs Joseph Nader (system board), Jay Massirman (hospital board), and Peter Lopez (hospital foundation board), all of whom will continue to serve in other board capacities.

About Nicklaus Children's, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

For 75 years, Nicklaus Children's has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children serving close to 70 percent of children in the Miami metropolitan community. In addition, Nicklaus Children's offers care within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center's De George Pediatric Unit and select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units. The hospital and its network of nearly 35 outpatient care locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. These outpatient locations include an array of urgent care, pediatric primary care, and subspecialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Neuroscience Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The 325-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with over 40 specialties, and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

