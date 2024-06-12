Nicklaus Children's Awarded Gold Level from the American Heart Association for Promoting Healthy Work Culture

2024 Well-being Works Better™ Scorecard recognizes standouts in employee health and well-being

MIAMI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, has awarded Nicklaus Children's Health System Gold Level recognition in the 2024 Well-being Works Better™ Scorecard, representing a notable commitment to the health of its workforce and community.

Nicklaus Children's Health System's Health & Wellness team gathers for a photo to celebrate the Gold Level recognition in the 2024 American Heart Association Well-being Works Better™ Scorecard. American Heart Association Well-being Works Better Gold Level Badge

Built on the Association's 100-year history of saving and improving lives, the Scorecard brings together emerging research and input from leading experts to help employers create a healthy and effective work environment. Organizations can earn a recognition level of Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum based on their adherence to the Association's science-backed recommended practices in areas such as health equity, burnout prevention, compensation and benefits, and more.

The hospital achieved Gold Level recognition in only its second year of participation in the Scorecard initiative, excelling in communications, engagement, community partnerships, advocacy, health equity and organizational well-being.

"At Nicklaus Children's, we are committed to a comprehensive approach that advances the well-being of our employees in every facet of life. Employee health and wellness is a core element of that focus," said Kara Marante, Vice President and Chief People Officer for Nicklaus Children's Health System. "This extraordinary recognition reflects a steadfast commitment to our remarkable Nicklaus Children's caregivers and support teams, promoting healthy lives and futures for those who support the needs of the region's children and families."

"We're proud to recognize organizations like Nicklaus Children's Health System that have made bold moves to build workplaces where everyone can thrive," said American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown. "By completing the Well-being Works Better Scorecard, these leaders have shown an incredible dedication to the health of their businesses and communities, and their contributions are helping us bring to fruition a world of longer, healthier lives for all."

The American Heart Association's Well-being Works Better is a curated solution for fostering and evolving a healthy work culture while supporting employees' health—mind, heart and body. The Well-being Works Better Scorecard helps leaders assess their health and well-being strategy based on leading best practices. On completion, organizations receive access to a results dashboard with exclusive industry benchmarking data and resources for continued learning and improvement.

Visit heart.org/workforce to learn more and view the full list of recognized employers.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children and the place where children matter most™. The 307-bed nonprofit was founded in 1950 as Variety Children's Hospital and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

