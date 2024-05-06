Nicklaus Children's Health System Achieves Upgraded and Reaffirmed Ratings from Both Fitch and Standard and Poor's

MIAMI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Health System this month received an upgraded AA- bond rating with a Stable outlook from Fitch Ratings and a reaffirmed A rating with an improved Positive outlook from Standard and Poor's.

"The continued strength of our credit and outlook ratings is a testament to our organization's dedication to advancing our pediatric care leadership in the region," said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO. "It reflects the hard work of our entire health system family and our shared focus on optimizing patient care, the well-being of employees, operational fundamentals and strategic growth."

The health system, which includes a nonprofit 307-bed freestanding children's hospital and an expansive network of pediatric outpatient centers extending throughout South Florida, was recognized by the rating agencies for its position as the premier pediatric hospital in South Florida. It was also recognized for its leading and growing market share, an expanding ambulatory footprint and growing hospital affiliations in the region.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System

About Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children. The 307-bed nonprofit was founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

