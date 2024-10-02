Nicklaus Children's Health System Named to Newsweek's List of America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® for 2024

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Health System has ranked for the third consecutive year in Newsweek Magazine's annual list of America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI).

Nicklaus Children's Health System has been recognized as a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek.

In its fourth year, the 2024 list has expanded to recognize 200 organizations. The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. Recognized organizations put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"Nicklaus Children's is incredibly honored to once again be recognized among 'America's Most Loved Workplaces.' Every employee shares the mission of providing the highest quality care to the children and families," said Kara Marante vice president and chief people officer at Nicklaus Children's Health System. "In order to advance our mission, it has to start with offering the very best to our employees through competitive benefits, perks, resources and work environment."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

Nicklaus Children's Health System ranked #59 out of 200 awarded organizations and also achieved the recognitions in the following:

Top Most Loved Workplaces for Parents and Caregivers

Top Most Loved Workplaces for Career Advancement

Top Most Loved Workplaces for Wellness

Top Most Loved Workplaces for Diversity and Inclusion

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives, says Louis Carter," founder and CEO of BPI and Most Loved Workplace. "This year's America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® shows that fostering love of the workplace isn't just the right thing to do—it's a key driver of performance and retention."

For the full list of the 2024 America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2024.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

Nicklaus Children's Health System (NCHS) is the parent organization of Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children and the place where children matter most™. The 307-bed nonprofit was founded in 1950 as Variety Children's Hospital and is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report. The health system also includes Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation, the organization's 501c3 fundraising arm; a network of nonprofit outpatient and urgent care centers situated in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties; a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary; and an ambulatory surgery center. NCHS is the region's only healthcare system exclusively for children.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

