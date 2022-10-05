NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HEALTH SYSTEM OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS IN MIAMI-DADE COLLEGE'S ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE IN NURSING PROGRAM

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's is collaborating with Miami-Dade College (MDC) to implement a scholarship program for students accepted to MDC's Associate of Science in Nursing Program. The Nurse Scholars Program, sponsored by Nicklaus Children's Health System, is administered by Edcor, a third-party service, and features tuition scholarship awards of up to $10,000.

The Nurse Scholars Program includes four semesters of didactic and clinical experiences as a student and Student Nurse Intern (SNIP). The SNIP is a per-diem employment opportunity for nurse scholars to be hired as care assistants to gain insight into the field of pediatric nursing. Pediatric and practicum experiences will be completed at Nicklaus Children's Hospital and 10 participants will be accepted during each fall and spring semester.

"Nurses are essential to our mission of providing amazing patient care to the children and families we serve," said Shannon Odell, Nicklaus Children's vice president and chief nursing officer. "It's an honor for us to assist future nursing colleagues as they pursue their training and prepare for careers in this incredible profession."

Students accepted into the Nicklaus Children's Nurse Scholars Program are provided a scholarship towards school tuition of up to $10,000, with payment made directly to the school. Recipients are responsible for additional fees applied by the school.

After completion of the program, eligible graduates may be offered employment into the Horizon Nurse Residency program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital to fulfill a two-year agreement within the organization. The graduating nurse scholar is required to complete a RN to BSN program after completion of the ASN program if hired as a Horizon RN. For more information about Nicklaus Nurse Scholars Program, visit https://www.nicklauschildrens.org/medical-professionals/for-students

Nicklaus Children's Hospital will be attending the MDC onsite orientation on November 9 to promote the ASN Nursing Scholar program to students accepted to their nursing program.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. In the 2022-2023 ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

