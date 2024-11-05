Nicklaus Children's Hospital and The Digital Safety Alliance Collaborate with iNvicta for Kids to Launch Digital Safety Certification Program at Miami School

A collaboration between Nicklaus Children's Hospital, the Digital Health Institute for Transformation (DHIT), and other key community partners, The Digital Safety Alliance launched the Safe+Sound campaign in January of this year in response to increasing demands from parents for help on when and how to support their children. The campaign offers families educational support on how to manage age-appropriate device usage, including cellphones and tablets, how to navigate social media, and other online perils.

As part of the Safe+Sound campaign, Rambam Day School at Temple Beth Am in Miami becomes the first school in the nation to pilot the iNvicta for Kids program with elementary- aged students in the second through fifth grades. Co-founded and developed by CEO Rick Melnyck, and Lokesh Ramamoorthi, an expert in cyberhygiene and Assistant Director of the Innovation Technology & Design Program at the University of Miami, iNvicta for Kids is a fun, interactive, engaging platform for educating kids about internet and device safety and teaching them to be responsible digital citizens. "Our program equips kids with essential digital safety skills in a fun, engaging way. Through a combination of entertaining videos, interactive activities, and printable materials, we ensure that young learners not only understand important concepts but also apply them in their everyday lives," said Ramamoorthi.

"While there are many benefits to accessing the digital world, it also brings inherent risks and challenges for children and parents alike," said Dr. Marisa Azaret, Director of Clinical Psychology at Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Chair of the Digital Safety Alliance advisory board. "At Nicklaus Children's, we are seeing a growing correlation between internet and social media access by children and an increase in suicidal thoughts, depression, psychological distress, eating disorders, disrupted sleep patterns, addiction and other health-related concerns. The iNvicta for Kids program provides a much-needed orientation for young children as they start to navigate the digital highway."

Head of Rambam Day School Nora Anderson said, "Technology is an inextricable part of our children's everyday lives. As parents and educators, we have a responsibility to teach our kids how to navigate the online world safely and responsibly. We're proud to be the first school in the country to pilot this important program which will provide our students with the essential awareness and knowledge to do just that."

For more information, visit digitalsafetyalliance.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nathalie Medina: [email protected] , 305-663-8556

About the Digital Safety Alliance

Under the umbrella of Nicklaus Children's Hospital and the non-profit Digital Health Institute for Transformation, the Digital Safety Alliance serves as a "think-and-do tank" comprising parents, educators, healthcare providers, hospital administrators, national corporate partners, policymakers, and law enforcement officials to raise awareness, share best practices, and create a safer digital environment for kids. Forming an alliance of key stakeholders, the organization is committed to shining a national spotlight on this important issue and provides information, tools, educational programming, and resources to empower parents to make informed decisions when it comes to the digital safety of their children and advocate for digital safeguards and industry standards. For more information, visit digitalsafetyalliance.org.

About iNvicta for Kids

iNvicta for Kids is dedicated to empowering children aged 5-12 through engaging and educational digital experiences. Our mission is to foster curiosity, creativity, and a love for learning by providing a diverse range of interactive content and resources. From Vic's Digital Safety Safari, which teaches essential digital safety skills, to our YouTube channel featuring fun and interactive videos on digital safety, life skills, and personal growth, we offer captivating and informative programs designed to be both entertaining and educational. By combining engaging videos, interactive activities, and printable materials, iNvicta for Kids ensures that young learners not only grasp important concepts but also apply them in their everyday lives. For more information, visit iNvicta for Kids or contact us at [email protected]. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for exciting content that supports self-improvement and personal growth for children.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most™

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. With more than 850 physicians, including over 500 pediatric subspecialists, the hospital and its network of outpatient centers and offices serve close to 70% of children in the Miami market. The only hospital "where your child matters most™," Nicklaus Children's is home to the region's most advanced Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, and its centers of excellence Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Health and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Brain Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Transfer Center, Nick4Kids, and LifeFlight are responsible for transporting and saving close to 5,000 lives a year. Our 307-bed hospital, which is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, has many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Hospital