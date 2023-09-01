Nicklaus Children's Hospital Designated ACR Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital has been designated a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence® (DICOE) by the American College of Radiology (ACR).

The DICOE program, which represents the pinnacle of medical imaging care, is an achievement that goes beyond accreditation to recognize best-quality imaging practices and diagnostic care. This includes a comprehensive assessment of the entire medical imaging enterprise, including structure and outcomes. The DICOE designation recognizes excellence at multiple levels — including the professional staff, the technology and the policies and procedures the organization follows — and superior patient care. 

"Quality diagnostic imaging is essential to achieving medical excellence," said Sheryl Selinsky, Executive Director Diagnostic Services. "We are immensely proud of our innovative, child-friendly imaging programs, which contribute immeasurably to our ability to serve the children and families of South Florida and beyond. The Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence designation is one more reason why Nicklaus Children's is the hospital where children matter most." 

"The Department of Radiology has been a national leader in quality improvement for more than 20 years and one of the first in adopting the very stringent ACR metrics. Our goal is to make sure every single patient gets the best diagnostic study because this is going to have a very important impact in their final health outcome," said L. Santiago Medina, MD, MPH, Associate Director of Radiology and Director of Neuroradiology.

In order to receive this elite distinction, facilities must be accredited by the ACR in all modalities they provide, and in which the ACR offers an accreditation program. Another requirement is to participate in the Dose Index Registry® and General Radiology Improvement Database, as well as Image Wisely® and Image Gently®.

The ACR, founded in 1924, is one of the largest and most influential medical associations in the United States. The ACR devotes its resources to making imaging and radiation therapy safe, effective and accessible to those who need it. Its 38,000 members include radiologists, radiation oncologists, medical physicists, interventional radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians. 

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most 
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 850 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

