Nicklaus Children's Hospital Earns 2023 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award

Nicklaus Children's Hospital recognized with award for exceptional and innovative performance

MIAMI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Emergency Department has been selected as a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association's (ENA) 2023 Lantern Award for demonstrating exceptional innovation in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research performance.  

The Lantern Award showcases the Emergency Department's (ED) accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care. As part of the application, EDs are encouraged to share stories that highlight a commitment to care of patients, as well as the well-being of nursing staff. The award serves as a visible symbol of an organization's commitment to quality, safety and a healthy work environment. 

"The Lantern Award truly shines a light on the excellence of our Emergency Department," said Peter Kevin Cruz, Director of Emergency Services. "It is emblematic of the excellence and commitment of our team to ensuring we offer the best possible pediatric emergency care."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Lantern Award will be on display in the Emergency Department. As a recipient, the hospital will be recognized in upcoming ENA publications, on the ENA website and during Emergency Nursing 2023, the association's annual conference in San Diego Sept. 21-23. 

For more information on this year's Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website. 

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 850 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org

About the Emergency Nurses Association
The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org

