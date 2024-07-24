Nicklaus Children's Hospital Included in Newsweek's List of America's Best Children's Hospitals 2024

MIAMI, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital has been included in Newsweek's list of America's Best Children's Hospitals 2024. Nicklaus Children's is the most-ranked hospital within the state of Florida with distinction in Gastroenterology, Neonatology, Neurology and Endocrinology. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on July 24, 2024, and can be viewed on the Newsweek website.

The America's Best Children's Hospitals 2024 ranking awards 175 leading hospitals in eight pediatric subspecialties: Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Neonatology, Oncology & Hematology, Pulmonology & Thoracic Surgery, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Orthopedics. The underlying data analysis is based on four data sources:

Nationwide Online Survey : Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about pediatric care e.g., general and specialized pediatricians and nurses were asked to recommend leading children's hospitals in the US. The survey was also promoted on newsweek.com Hospital Quality Metrics : Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators from the AHA Annual Survey of Hospitals Database relevant to the relevant were considered. Results from Patient Experience Surveys : Survey of patient experience during hospitalization. Statista Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS) Implementation Survey: Voluntary PROMS implementation survey to determine the status quo of PROMs implementation, audits and reporting of data.

"Nicklaus Children's is thrilled to be the most-ranked children's hospital in Florida as recognized in Newsweek's America's Best Children's Hospitals for 2024," said Matthew A. Love, president and CEO of Nicklaus Children's Health System. "This recognition highlights our clinical and support teams' achievements in providing leading-edge treatment plans and high-quality patient care at Nicklaus Children's, making us the place where your child matters most ™."

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

Founded in 1950 as Variety Children's Hospital, Nicklaus Children's is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 850 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 307-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

