Nicklaus Children's Hospital is First in Region to Offer Sedation-Free Evaluation of Upper Gastrointestinal Tract in Children

Transnasal endoscopy procedure can especially benefit children with eosinophilic esophagitis, a condition often requiring repeat endoscopies throughout treatment.

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the first in South Florida to offer a new sedation-free procedure to evaluate the upper digestive tract in children. Transnasal endoscopy can be used as an alternative to traditional upper endoscopy performed through the mouth for patients and their families who prefer to avoid sedation and the associated inconveniences.

Transnasal endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure to examine the upper gastrointestinal tract without having to use sedation to put the patient to sleep

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"Transnasal endoscopy offers many potential benefits for patients and their families," said Dr. Laura Irastorza, Co-Director of the Transnasal Endoscopy Program at Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists. "It can be performed in an outpatient office without lengthy advance fasting and eliminates the need for placement of an intravenous line, and the longer recovery time associated with anesthesia. It is particularly of interest to families of children with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), as these youngsters often require a series of endoscopies during care."

Nicklaus Children's Division of Gastroenterology uses the EvoEndo® Sedation-Free Transnasal Endoscopy Scope. The ultrathin equipment is inserted in the nose to enable clinicians to assess the esophagus, stomach, and upper part of the small intestine. The procedure can be concluded in the medical office in approximately an hour with minimal advance preparation. Virtual reality distraction is used to promote patient relaxation during the procedure.

EoE is a condition in which the esophagus becomes inflamed due to a buildup of white blood cells associated with food allergies. For many EoE patients, repeat endoscopies are needed to identify food triggers and assess the effectiveness of treatments.

"The need for multiple upper endoscopies can be quite disruptive for families. Each endoscopy procedure can result in a missed day of school and work for the child and accompanying family members. Families often welcome transnasal endoscopy to minimize disruption of their daily lives, and avoid the inconvenience and cost of sedation," said Dr. Carla Perez, Co-Director of the Transnasal Endoscopy Program at Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists.

For more information about transnasal endoscopy and the care of children with EoE and other gastrointestinal disorders, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org/medical-services/gastroenterology.

About Nicklaus Children's Health System Where Your Child Matters Most ™

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children's Health System has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Nicklaus Children's provides pediatric care across a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, including care within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center, select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units, and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Fort Lauderdale and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Coral Springs each located on the campuses of Broward Health. The hospitals and their network of more than 35 outpatient care locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. outpatient locations include an array of urgent care, pediatric primary care and subspecialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS).Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedic, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Neuroscience Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The 474-bed system is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with more than 40 pediatric specialties and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

About EvoEndo®

The EvoEndo Endoscopy System is the only FDA-cleared product designed specifically for pediatric patients of all ages, enabling both sedation-free transnasal and traditional transoral endoscopy. EvoEndo pairs a single-use, ultra-slim, flexible scope suitable for small or challenging anatomy with a portable controller and a virtual reality-based system for patient distraction. At EvoEndo, we achieve big things through small scopes.

Contact:

Alejandra Sanchez, PR Specialist

Nicklaus Children's Health System

[email protected]

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System