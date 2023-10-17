Nicklaus Children's Hospital is Honored for Digital Excellence as a 2023 Digital Health Wired Survey Recipient

News provided by

Nicklaus Children's Health System

17 Oct, 2023, 11:46 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has released their coveted Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for the 2023 data collection period. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is proud to announce its Level 9 achievement for the Acute survey selection and, for the first-time, Ambulatory level 9 survey selection. 

Among the more than 55,000 facilities represented, Nicklaus Children's ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

"We are proud to recognize Nicklaus Children's Hospital for their exceptional dedication to digital health excellence," said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. "Your pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care." 

"The children and families we serve inspire us each day to provide the best technology in support of high-quality care," said Dr. David Seo, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer. "To advance from level 8 to level 9 and receive recognition from CHIME for the seventh consecutive year is a great honor. It speaks to Nicklaus Children's commitment and dedication to optimizing digital and innovative technologies to support pediatric healthcare." 

Amid escalating challenges posed by growing cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, staffing shortages, and budget constraints, the call for revolutionizing healthcare through technology is moving forward at a rapid pace. The future of health and care that we envision over the next 30 years will be a world apart from what we have now. Driven by emerging technology, we should expect that digital innovation—enabled by fully interoperable data, artificial intelligence, and open, secure platforms—will drive much of this change. A strategic roadmap will be more critical than ever to navigate this myriad of change. 

"To support your planning for the future, we have designed the Digital Health Most Wired program to deliver valuable insights into best practices, HIT adoption patterns, and digital health market trends," said Branzell. 

The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive "Digital Health Check-up" for healthcare organizations across the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century. This remarkable achievement stretches far beyond information technology and reflects an entire organization's commitment to improve healthcare through the advancement of digital health strategies.

Contact: Nathalie Medina, [email protected] – 917-727-4482

About CHIME The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives 
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is an executive organization dedicated to serving chief information officers (CIOs), chief medical information officers (CMIOs), chief nursing information officers (CNIOs), chief innovation officers (CIOs), chief digital officers (CDOs) and other senior healthcare IT leaders. With more than 5,000 members in 58 countries plus two U.S. territories and over 190 healthcare IT business partners and professional services firms, CHIME and its three associations provide a highly interactive, trusted environment enabling senior professional and industry leaders to collaborate, exchange best practices, address professional development needs and advocate the effective use of information management to improve the health and care in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chimecentral.org

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Children Matter Most
Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with nearly 800 attending physicians and more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System

